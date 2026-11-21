MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Los Angeles Times, according to Ukrinform.

President Trump pledged to penalise American companies that build data centres overseas, threatening to impose“huge penalties” on any such attempts. His remarks were intended to demonstrate confidence in his efforts to ensure US dominance in the global artificial intelligence race.

President Trump pledged to penalise American companies that build data centres overseas, threatening to impose what he described as“huge penalties” on such companies. He said the United States would not allow data centres to move abroad, arguing that China could otherwise take control of them. He stressed that his administration was determined to prevent this and maintain US leadership in the global artificial intelligence race.

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Trump made the remarks during an extended press conference at the White House, which came amid a turbulent day for the AI industry. A sell-off in AI stocks on Friday had sent the S&P 500 down by 3.7%, marking its steepest weekly decline in more than 18 months.

The decline reflected growing investor concerns and came amid controversy surrounding Nvidia and the market debut of US startup Anthropic.

Trump's efforts to protect the AI industry were among several issues discussed during the 87-minute press conference, attended by Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

As Ukrinform previously reported, a major Microsoft service outage occurred worldwide on November 13.

Photo: The White House