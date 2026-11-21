MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Yle, citing the Finnish Ministry of Defence, according to Ukrinform.

According to the ministry, the incident occurred at 12:34 on November 21 off the coast of the city of Loviisa. The helicopter reportedly penetrated approximately four kilometers into Finnish airspace.

Finnish Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen suggested that the incident could be linked to a Russian vessel damaged in the Gulf of Finland.

The Finnish Defence Forces and the Border Guard are investigating the circumstances of the incident. The Border Guard is responsible for investigating the suspected border violation.

Russian cargo ship catches fire in Gulf offollowing drone attack

As Ukrinform reported, a Russian vessel caught fire in the Gulf of Finland on Saturday morning, November 21, after being attacked by drones.

The Finnish Defence Forces detected a drone strike on a Russian merchant vessel west of the island of Gogland, in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland, in international waters.

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