MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Hanzha, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Five people were injured. The enemy attacked six districts nearly 30 times, using drones and artillery,” the regional governor wrote.

He noted that a 48-year-old man was injured in Dnipro and is currently receiving outpatient treatment.

Private houses were damaged in Pavlohrad.

In the Kamianske district, Russian forces targeted the Zhovti Vody and Piatykhatky communities. An educational institution and infrastructure facilities were damaged, while men aged 64 and 37 were taken to hospital in moderate condition.

In the Nikopol district, the attacks affected the district center, as well as the Marhanets, Pokrovske and Chervonohryhorivka communities. An industrial facility and vehicles were damaged. A 69-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition.

In the Synelnykove district, Russian forces struck the Yavornytske, Zaitseve and Vasylkivka communities. A warehouse, infrastructure facilities and a truck were damaged. A 58-year-old man was taken to hospital in moderate condition.

A warehouse building caught fire in the Pishchanka community of the Samar district.

Russian forcesOdesa region, civilian infrastructure damaged

As previously reported, Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region with two ballistic missiles and then launched a follow-up attack using jet-powered Shahed drones.

A child and a 20-year-old woman were killed in the strike on Kryvyi Rih.

Photo: Oleksandr Hanzha, Telegram