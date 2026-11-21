MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Shameema Firdous on Saturday said the government was considering winter vacations for students from nursery to Class 5 in Kashmir in view of the prevailing cold conditions.

Speaking to reporters at the National Conference headquarters in Srinagar, Firdous said a decision on winter vacations for junior classes would be taken after assessing weather conditions and their impact on children's health.

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“We are considering the matter for children from nursery to Class 5 and will take a decision accordingly,” she said.

Referring to the difficulties faced by children attending schools during cold mornings, the minister said the government was mindful of health concerns, including throat and chest infections, cough and fever among young students.

However, she did not specify a date for the commencement of winter vacations.

Amid complaints against private schools over additional charges and donations, Firdous said instructions had already been issued and strict action would follow wherever violations were established.

She said the financial burden on parents, particularly those from economically weaker sections, needed to be addressed and schools could not be allowed to collect unauthorised charges.

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“An order has already been issued. If we receive complaints against any school regarding the collection of donations, strict action will be taken,” she said.

Addressing complaints over the prescription of additional textbooks by private schools, the minister clarified that institutions were free to provide supplementary education but could not make the purchase of additional books compulsory for students.

“We are not restricting schools from imparting additional education. Students should study the recommended textbooks. If schools want to teach them something extra, they can do so, but they cannot force children to purchase additional books,” Firdous said.

She suggested that supplementary study material could be made available through digital platforms or shared classroom resources without imposing an additional financial burden on parents.

“Schools can use the internet or keep a book in the classroom to teach students, but they cannot force them to purchase extra books,” she said.

Responding to questions over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations and criticism from opposition parties, Firdous said the government would take action against those found responsible for any wrongdoing.

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“If anyone is found involved, action will be taken against them,” she said.

Asked about pending departmental matters, including Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meetings and other service-related grievances of employees, the minister said addressing such issues was part of her responsibility.

“We are here to work. We have not come merely to shake hands,” she remarked.

Firdous, who visited the National Conference headquarters following her induction into the Council of Ministers, said people from different parts of Srinagar had approached her with grievances concerning drinking water, education, infrastructure and other public services.

She said visiting the party headquarters was important to her as she had started her political journey from the institution, adding that efforts would be made to address the grievances brought to her notice. (KNS)