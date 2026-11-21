MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)– The Jammu and Kashmir Government has allowed postgraduate students, senior residents, tutors and other medical trainees in Government Medical Colleges across the Union Territory to draw stipends during duly sanctioned maternity and paternity leave.

According to an order, students pursuing postgraduate and super-specialty programmes, including DM, M.Ch. and DNB Super-Specialty courses, as well as senior residents, tutors, registrars and demonstrators, will be entitled to stipends during sanctioned maternity or paternity leave in accordance with applicable government rules.

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The order also lays down conditions regarding extension of training and tenure periods.

For students enrolled in academic and super-specialty programmes, the training or tenure period will be extended by a duration equivalent to the maternity or paternity leave availed, subject to the norms of the concerned statutory body.

However, senior residents and tutors not pursuing any academic programme will be eligible for stipends during sanctioned leave within their prescribed tenure, without any extension of their engagement period.

The department said the benefit would be admissible only during the approved tenure of engagement and subject to fulfilment of all applicable conditions.

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The All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) welcomed the decision, while reiterating that enhancement of stipends and parity with other States and Union Territories remained its primary demand.

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Dr Abhishek Mittal, Chief Adviser of AIMSA, welcomed the order but said the association's focus remained on the stipend hike, which he described as a major demand of resident doctors.