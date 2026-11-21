MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Security forces conducted a mock drill simulating a terror incident and a complete town lockdown on Saturday, assessing security preparedness in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, police said.

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As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen security preparedness and ensure an effective response to any unforeseen security challenge, police in Bandipora, in coordination with other security agencies, conducted a mock drill simulating a terror incident followed by a complete lockdown of Bandipora Town, a police spokesman said.

He said the exercise witnessed the participation of Bandipora Police, Special Operations Group (SOG), the Army's 14 RR, 3rd Battalion CRPF, a bomb squad, an anti-sabotage team, the medical team of Bandipora Police and fire and emergency services.

During the exercise, all entry and exit routes of Bandipora Town were sealed and a complete lockdown scenario was simulated to assess the preparedness, operational coordination and response capabilities of the participating forces in dealing with a potential terror-related situation, the spokesman said.

He said the mock drill was conducted, with particular emphasis on swift mobilisation, inter-agency coordination, effective communication and the execution of contingency response measures.

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The exercise aimed at evaluating the readiness of Police and other security agencies to respond promptly and effectively to any exigency or unforeseen terror-related incident through coordinated efforts and seamless cooperation among all participating forces on the ground, he added.

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