MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Flagging gaps in the enforcement of government directions meant to ensure safer travel for women commuters, the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has pulled up the authorities over the safety of females using public transport.

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A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Dr Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Rahul Bharti, while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL),“Reserved seats for women and persons with disabilities in public transport exist more on paper rather than on the roads”

The PIL filed by Advocate Monisa Manzoor Mir has raised concerns over the safety and security of women travelling in buses, matadors and other public transport vehicles without assurance of reserved seating.

The High Court noted that even the Srinagar Traffic Police Chief had expressed difficulty in enforcing the directives, stating that their implementation required executive decisions, statutory notifications or departmental directions from the competent authorities.

The High Court also took note of government directions requiring Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) and Assistant Regional Transport Officers (ARTOs) to ensure strict implementation of seat reservation for women and persons with disabilities in buses, mini-buses, sumos, e-rickshaws and other public service vehicles.

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The directions also require weekly compliance and enforcement reports to be submitted to the Transport Commissioner. The High Court observed that compliance reports sought through its August 10 order were still awaited from the Transport Commissioner, J&K Legal Services Authority, Transport Department and Traffic Police.

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Allowing more time to the respondents to submit compliance details, the High Court said it reserves the discretion to issue further directions to make the PIL more effective and ensure a sense of safety and security for women commuters. The matter has been listed for further hearing on December 23, 2026.(KNO)