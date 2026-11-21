MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 had ended separatist sentiments among Kashmiri youth, claiming that not a single local youth in Kashmir Valley was now involved in terrorism after 35 years of violence and unrest.

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“After over 35 years of violence, not a single local youth of Kashmir Valley is now involved in terrorism,” Shah said while addressing law enforcers at the Police Training Centre (PTC) at Banderdewa, near Itanagar, in Arunachal Pradesh.

Recalling the turbulent 1990s, when terrorism was at its peak, Shah said the situation had undergone a significant transformation following the abrogation of Article 370.

He said the change was not merely the result of eliminating terrorists but also of ending the atmosphere of discrimination and alienation among the younger generation.

Shah was addressing the gathering during the presentation of the President's Police Colour to the Arunachal Pradesh Police, describing the recognition as a moment of pride for the force and the state.

He said the prestigious honour, the highest distinction bestowed upon a police force in the country, recognised the courage, discipline, dedication and commitment of its personnel.

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The Home Minister also distributed appointment letters to more than 900 newly recruited police personnel.

Shah said the state police was playing an important role in maintaining peace and order while tackling challenges such as drug trafficking, organised crime, smuggling and cybercrime.

He said the Congress-led UPA government had allocated Rs 33,530 crore to the Northeast between 2004 and 2014, while the Modi government provided Rs 1,49,646 crore between 2014 and 2026.

Later in the day, Shah chaired closed-door meetings at Lok Bhavan with Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and senior government and security officials to discuss various issues concerning the state.

He reviewed the law and order situation, internal security and border management in the state, stressing the need for better coordination among security agencies, stronger intelligence networks and improved infrastructure along the international border.