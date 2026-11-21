MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has paid an official visit to Vietnam, where he and President To Lam adopted a Joint Statement on November 21. Looking only at these three days, one might see a successful but isolated diplomatic episode. It is more interesting, however, to take a step back and examine the policy Ilham Aliyev has been pursuing across Asia over the past year and a half. From that perspective, Hanoi is not an isolated event but a carefully calculated move in a long-term strategy that Baku is pursuing with confidence and without haste, as it has done before.

It all began in May last year. To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, made his first state visit to Baku. The two sides agreed to establish a strategic partnership, and the Vietnamese leader invited Ilham Aliyev to pay a return visit. "He invited me to visit, and I'm glad to be back," the Azerbaijani president said during his meeting with Chairman of National Assembly of Vietnam.

This diplomatic courtesy has also produced a tangible result. Prime Minister Le Minh Hung announced that Vietnam would soon open an embassy in Baku. Azerbaijan's embassy in Hanoi has been operating for years, while Vietnam has not previously had a diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan. Countries open embassies when they are confident that their relations have a serious and long-term future. Hanoi has gained that confidence precisely through its engagement with Ilham Aliyev.

Vietnam did not emerge on the map in isolation. A month ago, in mid-October, Baku hosted the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith attended the event. Azerbaijan and Cambodia signed agreements on trade and the avoidance of double taxation. Laos became a full member of the organization at the summit chaired by Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, a document signed with Vietnam last year stipulated that Hanoi would help Baku develop ties with ASEAN.

Cambodia, Laos, and now Vietnam. Within just a few months, Azerbaijan has established strong ties across an entire region that had rarely featured prominently on Baku's agenda until recently. This is no coincidence. Aliyev is opening up Southeast Asia to Azerbaijan step by step, with Vietnam being the largest economy among these three countries.

Perhaps the warmest moment of the talks came when the two sides discussed the events of 2020. Ilham Aliyev recalled that Azerbaijanis had always supported the Vietnamese people's struggle for independence, adding: "I would like to highlight our constructive cooperation based on mutual trust and support within the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, and CICA. We are grateful to Vietnam for the support and fair position it has always maintained, especially during the 2020 Patriotic War."

In 2020, Azerbaijan received support from countries thousands of kilometers away from Karabakh. Such friends are not found in a week. They are built over years, and Ilham Aliyev has been building these relationships.

In Hanoi, the president also spoke about what Azerbaijan could offer its partners. On the eve of the visit, in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency, he put it this way: "Today, Vietnam is a rapidly developing country in Southeast Asia, while Azerbaijan is a key transport, logistics, and energy hub in the South Caucasus."

At a meeting with Chairman of Vietnam's National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, he added: "The supply chain of energy resources, which is provided by Azerbaijan, is very reliable."

Ilham Aliyev offered Vietnamese businesses the Middle Corridor as a route to markets across the region and Europe. The talks also covered supplies of Azerbaijani petroleum products, the defense industry, construction, tourism, and direct air links.

The figures remain modest for now, and the president does not hide that fact. Bilateral trade exceeded $150 million last year, but, as he noted, this figure does not yet reflect the real potential of the two countries. At the same time, the transit of Vietnamese cargo through Azerbaijan increased almost sixfold in the first nine months of this year. In Hanoi, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy also signed an agreement with Vietnam's ROX Group on the construction of solar and wind power plants in Azerbaijan. Vietnamese businesses are ready to invest in the Azerbaijani economy, and that is one of the clearest signs of confidence.

Ilham Aliyev received a reception befitting the occasion. The Azerbaijani president and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by To Lam and his wife, with a guard of honor and the national anthems of both countries. Vietnam's leading media outlets - the Communist Party newspaper Nhan Dan, the state news agency, and Voice of Vietnam radio - provided extensive coverage of every meeting.

"I was here more than 10 years ago, and I can see a lot of changes," Ilham Aliyev told his Vietnamese counterparts.

Azerbaijan has changed significantly over those ten-plus years as well. The country has restored its territorial integrity, become a gas supplier to Europe, and emerged as a transit hub connecting East and West. Now, under Ilham Aliyev's leadership, Azerbaijani diplomacy is reaching parts of the world where Baku had rarely ventured before.