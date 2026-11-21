Contractor Detached ADU in Winter

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A new state law takes effect January 1, 2027, but Tahoe Basin ADUs still need a TRPA development right, land coverage and a long-term rental plan.

- Michael Willson, Co-owner, Mr. Honey DoTAHOE CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- California law will let homeowners build two detached accessory dwelling units on a single-family lot instead of one. Mr. Honey Do, a remodeling and ADU contractor based in Tahoe City, says homeowners on the California side of Lake Tahoe should expect a second layer of rules before they count on a second backyard unit.Assembly Bill 956, by Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva, was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom on September 29, 2026, as Chapter 791 of the Statutes of 2026. It requires cities and counties to approve up to two detached, new-construction ADUs on a lot with an existing or proposed single-family home through ministerial review, without a public hearing. Local agencies cannot require side and rear setbacks of more than four feet for those units, and they may still cap each one at 800 square feet of living space and apply height limits. A city or county does not have to approve a junior ADU on a lot that already has two of the new detached units. The law also changes the state's limits on homeowners association restrictions, which applied to lots zoned for single-family use, and extends those protections to any lot zoned to allow single-family homes.Inside the Lake Tahoe Basin, state law is only part of the picture. Every ADU in the Basin goes through the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency before the county or city issues a building permit. TRPA requires a residential development right for each ADU and enough available land coverage on the parcel for a new detached unit, and it prohibits ADUs in the Basin from being used as short-term or vacation rentals. Deed-restricted ADUs that meet TRPA's location criteria can receive a bonus unit from the agency at no cost. TRPA's own code also sets a limit: in the California portion of the Basin it allows up to two ADUs on a residential parcel, but as one attached and one detached unit.Placer County, which issues building permits in Tahoe City, Kings Beach, Tahoe Vista and Carnelian Bay, currently allows one ADU and one junior ADU per parcel in its Tahoe Basin guidance. Homeowners planning two detached units should confirm with TRPA and the county how the new state minimum will apply to their parcel."State law now allows a second detached ADU, but at the lake TRPA's rules, development rights, coverage and the site itself still decide what you can build," said Michael Willson, co-owner of Mr. Honey Do. "We tell homeowners to start with a coverage check and a conversation with TRPA before anyone draws a floor plan. And if the goal is rental income, it has to be a long-term rental, because ADUs in the Basin cannot be vacation rentals."Cost is the other half of the decision. Mr. Honey Do's published ADU cost guide puts a 600-square-foot detached ADU in the Tahoe area at roughly $132,000 to $210,000 all-in. Of that, the guide estimates Tahoe permitting, including TRPA fees, development rights and coverage mitigation, at $8,000 to $25,000. TRPA's January 2022 figures put private-market development rights at about $3,000 to $30,000.Truckee sits outside the Tahoe Basin, so ADUs there follow the Town of Truckee's development code rather than TRPA review. AB 956 is a California law and does not apply in Reno, Incline Village or elsewhere in Nevada.Mr. Honey Do builds detached ADUs, attached ADUs and garage conversions for homeowners in North Lake Tahoe, Truckee, Incline Village, South Lake Tahoe and Reno.About Mr. Honey DoMr. Honey Do is a remodeling, roofing and handyman company based in Tahoe City, California, founded in 2006 by Michael Willson. The company holds a California general building and roofing license (CSLB #974246) and a Nevada residential contractor license (NSCB #0086260). Its crews handle kitchen and bathroom remodels, ADUs, decks, siding, windows, doors, roofing and handyman work, and the company backs its deck, siding, window and door installations with a five-year workmanship warranty. Learn more at .

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Mr. Honey Do

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Mr. Honey Do Explains What California's New Two-ADU Law Means for Lake Tahoe Homeowners News Provided By Builder Lead Converter November 21, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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