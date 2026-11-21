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Genie Medicare Growth Skyrockets As Thousands Of Seniors Are Saving Money Using Genie Medicare Free Insurance Quote Engines To Find Lowest-Rates.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Genie Medicare has emerged as a beacon of hope in helping seniors save money letting the use their free Medicare Quote Engines to compare lowest-rates for Medicare Advantage Plans, Medicare Supplement Plans, Part-D Prescription Plans, Final Expense Plans, and Hospital Indemnity plans by ZIP code. Users can quickly view lowest unbiased prices and compare benefits side by side without having to provide their personal contact details such as their name, phone number, or email address to protect their personal information. Visit Genie Medicare to compare lowest Medicare rates to save money:Genie Medicare is the only Medicare quote website that lets consumers view free quotes without entering any personal contact details, such as a phone number or email address. Consumers are contacted only if they choose to click“Get Free Help” and share their name and preferred contact method. Genie Medicare can then connect them with a licensed insurance professional who specializes in their chosen plan. Theses licensed professional can answer questions and help with enrollment with no obligation to buy.GENIE MEDICARE“WARNS” SENIORS ABOUT SPAM QUOTE WEBSITES:Protect your contact information from being sold. Genie Medicare warns that most online insurance quote sites are“SPAM” sites designed only to collect your phone number and email address and will never display an actual quote. Then, they will sell your details repeatedly to call centers and agents, leading to persistent unwanted calls at all hours of the day and night. If a quote site ever requires your contact information before showing a quote, leave immediately and visit Genie Medicare, where you can view free quotes without providing any contact details.What Seniors Will See With Their Free Quotes:For Medicare Advantage plans, the results show the monthly premium, star rating, maximum out-of-pocket limit, doctor and specialist copays, drug coverage, Part B giveback amounts, and extra benefits such as dental, vision, and hearing. For Medicare Supplement plans, the results show each insurer's monthly and yearly price, plan letter, AM Best rating, and pricing method. Part-D results let seniors compare drug plans & premiums available in their area side by side. Seniors who want to learn more about the different types of plans can read helpful articles on the site at: /blogSENIORS CAN COMPARE MEDICARE QUOTES FOR FREE HERE:1.) Medicare Supplement Plans (Medigap) to instantly compare lowest Medicare Supplement Plans rates by zip code from multiple insurers side by side, with each company's monthly and yearly price, plan letter, AM Best financial strength rating, and pricing method. Because every Plan G or Plan N offers the same standard benefits no matter who sells it, prices are what sets them apart click here: /quotes/medicare-supplement2.) Medicare Advantage Plans to compare lowest Medicare Advantage Plans by zip code from multiple insurers side by side, monthly premium, star rating, maximum out-of-pocket limit, doctor and specialist copays, drug coverage, Part B giveback, and extra benefits such as dental, vision, and hearing click here: /quotes/medicare-advantage3.) Part-D Prescription Drug Plans to compare Part-D drug plans by premium from multiple insurers side by side, with the lowest-cost plans listed first click here: /quotes/part-4.) Hospital Indemnity Plans a type of supplemental health insurance plan that pays a fixed cash benefit directly if hospitalized due to a covered illness, or injury such as $200 or $500 per day to help cover medical co-pays, mortgage, rent, utilities, groceries or other daily living expenses click here: /quotes/hospital-indemnity5.) Final Expense Plans: Seniors can compare which Final Expense/Burial Life insurance plans has the lowest rates to instantly save money or to increase the amount of coverage with the savings. For Free Quotes Visit: /quotes/final-expenseQuestions & Answers:Why was Genie Medicare created?To create a simple, one-stop Free Medicare Resource site where seniors can compare hundreds of insurances company's unbiased rates to find potential savings, without having to enter any personal contact details to view free quotes along with connecting them with a helpful, licensed Medicare professional if they request assistance or coverage.Does Genie Medicare sell insurance?No, Genie Medicare does not sell insurance or receive any payments from insurance companies to display their rates. Our goal is simple, to help seniors everywhere compare Medicare rates and plans in their zip codes for potential savings.Can Genie Medicare help with questions & coverage if needed?Yes. After reviewing free quotes, seniors have the option to select“Get Free Help” and provide their name. Genie Medicare will help match them with a local licensed Medicare agent in their area for free expert advice, guidance and help them get coverage at best rates. There's never any obligation to buy to receive free help and assistance.Visit Genie Medicare for complete information, free support, and complimentary Medicare quotes:Government Required Disclaimer: Genie Medicare does not offer every plan available in every area. Rates come from each company's filed rates and may change; the final rate is set when you apply and approved for coverage. For information on all your options, contact Medicare or 1-800-MEDICARE. Genie Medicare is not connected with or endorsed by the U.S. government or the federal Medicare program.

Lori Dunn

Genie Medicare

+1 800-470-2911

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Genie Medicare Voted #1 For Helping Seniors Compare Lowest-Rates Medicare Advantage & Medicare Supplement Plans To Save News Provided By Genie Medicare November 21, 2026, 18:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Social Media



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