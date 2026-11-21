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Business continuity program initiated by BlueDot Meetings

- Mark Jackson, founder, chair, chief exec BlueDot MeetingsHOOVER, AL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BlueDot Meetings Launches Business Continuity Initiative Following Microsoft Teams and Zoom Service DisruptionsNew initiative offers businesses an independent meeting platform to support communication continuity without replacing existing conferencing services.BlueDot Meetings today announced the launch of the BlueDot Meetings Business Continuity Initiative, a new program designed to help businesses and organizations establish an independent online meeting alternative alongside existing Microsoft Teams and Zoom services.The announcement follows recent service disruptions involving both major communications providers, raising renewed questions about organizational dependence on individual technology platforms.Microsoft experienced a widespread Microsoft 365 service disruption beginning November 12, affecting Outlook and multiple integrated business applications, including Microsoft Teams. Although some Teams meeting capabilities remained operational, meeting availability, scheduling, calendar integration, and other services were affected.Zoom also reported service disruptions, including an October 22 incident involving intermittent meeting disconnections affecting some U.S. users and a November 19 degradation affecting multiple services in the United States.These incidents underscore the operational challenges organizations can face when critical communications depend on a single provider.“Businesses routinely maintain contingency plans for electricity, telecommunications, and data infrastructure, yet many depend almost entirely on one provider for their online meetings,” said Mark Jackson, Chair and Chief Executive of BlueDot Global Technologies.“Our Business Continuity Initiative addresses that vulnerability by giving organizations another independent means of communicating when their primary platform experiences difficulties.”The initiative enables businesses to incorporate BlueDot Meetings into their communications continuity planning while retaining their existing conferencing arrangements.Participating organizations can establish BlueDot Meetings subscriptions, identify essential meeting requirements, prepare alternative meeting access procedures, and evaluate the platform for routine or contingency use.BlueDot Meetings operates independently of Microsoft Teams and Zoom, providing browser-based access without mandatory software downloads. The platform incorporates simultaneous AI-powered captioned language-to-language interpretation across 15 languages, expiring meeting links, and local recording capabilities that allow meeting hosts to retain control of their recordings.The company's technology has supported meeting participation from 60 countries, demonstrating its use in international business communications.“Organizations should not have to abandon their existing meeting platforms to establish an alternative,” Jackson continued.“Our objective is to give businesses an additional choice. An independent meeting platform can serve as a contingency resource, an everyday communications solution, or both.”Unlike an emergency-only backup arrangement, the initiative is structured around BlueDot's existing commercial subscription model. Participation is available at $185 annually or $19.95 monthly per subscriber.The initiative does not guarantee uninterrupted service or eliminate all dependencies. Rather, it is designed to reduce reliance on a single conferencing provider and support organizations seeking greater flexibility in their communications operations.BlueDot Meetings expects the initiative to be relevant to organizations conducting domestic and international meetings, particularly those requiring multilingual communication and browser-based accessibility.Additional information about BlueDot Meetings is available at .About BlueDot Global Technologies, Inc.Headquartered in Hoover, Alabama, BlueDot Global Technologies, Inc. develops BlueDot Meetings, a browser-based online meeting platform incorporating simultaneous artificial intelligence-powered caption/spoken-language interpretation, meeting access controls, and host-controlled local recording. The company develops communications technology for individuals, businesses, and organizations operating across geographic and language boundaries.Media Contacts:...Cindy FisherThe Hive PR+205 789 0973Ashley KingPR/Marketing Committee ChairBlueDot Global Technologies, Inc.+1 650-534-7393###

Mark Jackson

BlueDot Global Technologies

+1 205-259-9212

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BlueDot Meetings Announces Business Continuity Initiative News Provided By BlueDot Global Technologies November 21, 2026, 18:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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