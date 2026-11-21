BHU Study Reveals Ancient Human Migration From India To Southeast Asia

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 21 (ANI): In a groundbreaking discovery that redraws the prehistoric map of early human journeys, an international genetic study led by scientists from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has revealed that ancient humans migrated from the Indian subcontinent to populate Southeast Asian nations, specifically Thailand and Indonesia, tens of thousands of years ago. Published in the reputed international scientific journal Mitochondria, the multi-institutional research-conducted across seven premier global research centres-provides concrete genetic evidence of sustained human movement originating from India via an ancient 'southern coastal route'. The study is based on an exhaustive, in-depth analysis of mitochondrial DNA passed down maternally from mother to offspring, focusing on a specific genetic cluster designated as 'haplogroup R30'.

Shailesh Desai, the lead author of the study, explained that the most significant finding is the scientific revelation of continuous contact between the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia, spanning thousands of years. Through rigorous investigation, the scientists discovered that a specific lineage of the R30 haplogroup diverged from the Indian population approximately 45,500 years ago and then reached Thailand. Furthermore, another distinct lineage within this same DNA group migrated from India toward Indonesia about 27,000 years ago. These detailed genetic data provide compelling evidence of long-standing movement and deep-rooted interaction between the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia, a process that was not limited to a single isolated event but persisted over several millennia.