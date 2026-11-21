MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Indian cricketer and 2024 T20 World Cup winner Yuzvendra Chahal has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him a place in the executive committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) OBC Morcha.

Chahal, who was part of the Indian team that won the 2018 Asia Cup in the UAE, joined the BJP on Saturday along with several other prominent people and was made a part of the OBC Morcha. He has been named as a 'Special Invitee' with the OBC Morcha for Delhi.

Chahal took to social media on Saturday to express his gratitude to senior BJP leaders, including PM Modi.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Honorable Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, BJP National President Shri Nitin Navin, and OBC Morcha National President Shri Amarpal Maurya for giving me a place and respect within the BJP family," Chahal wrote in his post on X, formerly Twitter.

The 36-year-old leg-spinner Chahal has played 22 One-day Internationals (ODIs) and 80 T20Is for the country in a career spanning 2016 to 2024. A predominantly white-ball cricketer, Chahal is the first Indian bowler to claim 400 wickets in T20 cricket.

Overall, in T20 Internationals, the leg-spinner has bagged 96 wickets in 80 matches, while in ODIs, he has claimed 121 wickets in 72 matches. His best T20I bowling figures are 6/25, recorded against England.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), he has played for Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. Punjab signed him for Rs 18 crore ahead of the 2025 season.

Born on July 23, 1990, in Jind, Haryana, Chahal played competitive chess before turning to cricket. He represents Haryana in domestic cricket and has also played county cricket in England for Kent and Northamptonshire.

Chahal joined the along with Jogen Mohan from Assam, Mamata Mohanta from Odisha, Sangam Lal Gupta from Uttar Pradesh, Babanrao Raoji Chaudhary from Maharashtra, Sat Prakash Rana from Delhi, Arjun Sahni from Bihar and Sangeeta Balwant Bind from Uttar Pradesh had been appointed national vice presidents of the morcha.