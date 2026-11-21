MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Three transactions worth a total of 11.11 million manat ($3.2 million) were concluded during the November 16 trading session of the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET) on the domestic market.

According to a press release published by SCRMET, local entrepreneurs reached agreements with the Turkmennebit State Concern to purchase polypropylene grade TPP D 30 S.

They also concluded deals with the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan for the purchase of Berzengi therapeutic-table mineral sparkling water and Vitamin fortified non-alcoholic carbonated beverage.

Established in 1994, SCRMET is Turkmenistan's main organized commodity marketplace and one of the key institutions facilitating the country's foreign trade. It brings together domestic producers, exporters and foreign buyers through regular trading sessions, offering a range of export-oriented goods.

Its trading portfolio includes petrochemicals, polymers, textiles, cotton products, construction materials, machinery and chemical goods, among other commodities.

In addition to organizing trading sessions and registering export-import contracts, SCRMET publishes official quotations based on transactions conducted on its platform. These quotations provide information on traded commodities, their values, and the markets involved, serving as an indicator of the composition and direction of exchange-based trade.

They also provide an overview of the value and sectoral composition of goods offered to international buyers during each trading session, reflecting changes in the country's export offering and highlighting the industries that dominate Turkmenistan's exchange-based trade.