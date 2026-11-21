San Diego County homes at sunset, shared by Shopping SD Houses with its short term rental guidance for investors at dominicjabro.

Shopping SD Houses helps San Diego investors buy, sell, and manage short term rentals with a clear view of the City's STRO licensing rules.

- Dominic Jabro, Shopping SD HousesSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dominic Jabro, a licensed California real estate agent with the brand Shopping SD Houses, is expanding his guidance for San Diego investors who want to buy, sell, or manage short term rental properties. As the City of San Diego continues to administer its Short Term Residential Occupancy (STRO) licensing program, Jabro is helping clients understand how the rules shape a property's value and plans before they make a move.Why the License Question Comes FirstAccording to the City of San Diego STRO program page, a license is required for short term rentals of less than one month within the city, and it has been unlawful to operate a short term rental without a license since May 1, 2023. The City explains that a host may hold only one license at a time and may not operate more than one dwelling unit as a short term rental at once. Just as important for anyone buying a property with rental plans, the City states that licenses are not transferable between owners or between properties.That means a buyer cannot assume an existing short term rental license comes with the home. Jabro walks investors through this point early, so purchase decisions are based on what the new owner can actually apply for rather than on how a previous owner used the property.The City offers four license tiers with different requirements for the number of rental days and whether the host lives on site. As of November 6, 2026, the City reported 798 remaining licenses available in Tier 3, the whole home tier outside Mission Beach, and no remaining licenses in Tier 4, the Mission Beach whole home tier. The City also notes that Tier 3 and Tier 4 licenses require short term rental use for at least 90 days per year during the license term. Because these figures and rules can change, Jabro encourages every client to confirm current details directly with the City's STRO Administration before buying or listing.Support for Buyers, Sellers, and OwnersJabro has been licensed since 2019 and has worked with foreclosures, luxury estates, VA buyers, first time buyers, and commercial properties across San Diego County. He serves as second in command on a five agent team that closes more than 700 transactions a year with an average of about 13 days on market, figures that reflect the team's combined results.For short term rental clients, Shopping SD Houses offers help on both sides of a sale. Sellers get guidance on presenting a property accurately, including what a buyer can and cannot expect regarding licensing. Buyers get help reviewing location, property type, and the City's tier rules as part of their decision. Owners who want ongoing help can also ask about short term rental management, and clients planning updates before listing or after closing can ask about contracting services."With short term rentals, the license matters as much as the house," said Jabro. "I help investors understand the City rules before they buy so their plans rest on facts."Jabro notes that properties outside the City of San Diego may fall under different local rules, and he recommends that investors review the requirements of the specific city or county where a property sits.Homeowners, buyers, and investors can reach Dominic Jabro at (858) 683-9626 or..., or learn more at dominicjabro.About Shopping SD HousesShopping SD Houses is the real estate brand of Dominic Jabro, a licensed California real estate agent serving San Diego County and Irvine. Services include residential and luxury home sales, commercial property, short term rental sales and management, and contracting.

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San Diego Agent Dominic Jabro Guides Investors on Short Term Rental Rules News Provided By Shoppingsdhouses November 21, 2026, 17:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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