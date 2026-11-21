MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 21 (IANS) Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Media Coordinator Lenin Mohanty said on Saturday that his party welcomes the enquiry, as the party firmly believes that people have the right to know everything.

He said that the party has always upheld the principles of transparency and accountability, and this practice will continue in the future as well.

He stated that whenever the“double-engine government” finds itself in trouble, it resorts to such measures in an attempt to divert public attention from the real issues concerning the people.

Mohanty pointed out that Naveen Patnaik has travelled extensively across the world. However, during his 24-year tenure as Chief Minister of Odisha, he officially visited foreign countries on only two occasions.

“His visit to Italy was to attend the World Food Programme and showcase Odisha's remarkable achievement in reducing poverty at an unprecedented pace,” he said.

He added that similarly, his visit to Japan facilitated the entry of the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel project into Odisha, an important industrial initiative that the present Mohan Majhi government has been unable to manage effectively.

Mohanty further stated that, in the interest of transparency, there should also be enquiries into the foreign trips undertaken by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, his Cabinet colleagues and senior government officials.

He also drew attention to the role of Industries Secretary Hemant Sharma, who additionally holds the charge of Home Secretary.

“Interestingly, Sharma has organised several programmes for the present Chief Minister and was also responsible for organising the foreign visit of former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik,” he said.

The BJD reiterated that transparency, accountability and the public's right to information must remain paramount, and these principles should apply equally to all governments and public representatives.

Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi ordered an inquiry into the foreign visits undertaken by former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, his close aide and retired IAS officer V.K. Pandian and IPS officer Ravi Kant, during 2022-23 and 2023-24.

According to an official statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office CMO), the inquiry will be conducted by the Principal Secretary of the General Administration Department, Suresh Kumar Vashishth.

CM Majhi ordered the inquiry acting on the complaints filed by various social activists and RTI activists of the state.

“It may be noted that, according to complaints filed by various social activists, former Chief Minister Patnaik, retired IAS officer Pandian and IPS officer Ravikant undertook several foreign visits during 2022-23 and 2023-24. The activists have alleged that details of expenditure on their visits to Japan and Italy, obtained through various RTI applications, are suspicious, non-transparent and incomplete,” said CMO.

The CMO further added that they have also alleged that information relating to these visits was deliberately kept secret, resulting in inconsistencies in the available records.

“In view of these allegations, the Chief Minister has directed an inquiry to establish the facts and bring the truth to light,” it said.