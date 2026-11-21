MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata/Kohima, Nov 21 (IANS) Ahead of the annual Hornbill Festival, a Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) mock drill was conducted at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama near Kohima, on Saturday.

Medical teams from a general hospital under the Army's Spear Corps participated in the drill alongside the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), NDRF and SDRF.

"A lecture on Basic Life Support (BLS) and casualty evacuation protocols was conducted for the participants. The exercise, which included the activation of the Incident Response System (IRS), validated the rapid joint emergency response capabilities of state and national agencies," the Spear Corps said.

The 27th edition of the Hornbill Festival will be held at the Kisama Heritage Village between December 1 and December 10 this year.

Like on previous years, a huge gathering is expected at the festival this year.

While the Nagaland administration is in charge of security and other arrangements, the Army also pitches in with necessary support.

The Kisama Heritage Village is located about 12 km south of Kohima.

Named after the Indian hornbill - a bird revered across Naga folklore -- the festival was started by the Nagaland government in 2000 to encourage inter-tribal interaction and promote Naga cultural heritage.

Today, it is known after the "Festival of Festivals" and attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors every year, including foreign tourists.

All hotels and guest houses in and around Kohima are fully booked in advance.

Over the last few years, homestays have come up in villages around Kisama, providing a source of revenue for the local population while giving visitors a glimpse of local cultures and traditions.

At the festival, members of the 17 recognised tribes -- Angami, Ao, Chakhesang, Chang, Kachari, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Kuki, Lotha, Phom, Pochury, Rengma, Sangtam, Sumi, Tikhir, Yimkhiung and Zeliang -- set up their respective "Morungs", or traditional wooden huts, around the main arena.

Visitors are encouraged to visit the Morungs, interact with members of the tribes, sample local cuisine.

The tribes perform warrior dances and folk songs, cook their cuisine and showcase weaves, crafts and rice beer.

There are indigenous games, Naga wrestling, chilli-eating contests, a night carnival in Kohima and evening music concerts at venues in and around Kohima.

"We are preparing for another edition of the great gathering that showcases the rich heritage and culture of the state. The mock drill was part of the preparations," an official said.