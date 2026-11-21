MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal/Sidhi, Nov 21 (IANS) What was once primarily known as a forest product collected by tribal communities has now become a powerful tool of economic empowerment for rural women in Madhya Pradesh.

Women-led Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in Sidhi district have transformed Mahua into value-added products such as laddoos (a spherical sweet), biscuits and cookies, creating a thriving enterprise that is generating steady incomes and inspiring other women to embrace entrepreneurship.

Mahua flowers, mainly used for brewing a local liquor, are popular across India. But for tribal women, they are a source of livelihood. They use mahua flowers to prepare various delicious varieties of food.

The success story recently received recognition from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who lauded the efforts of women SHGs while virtually addressing the Balram Krishi Mahotsav in Sidhi.

The Chief Minister highlighted that women entrepreneurs had earned around ₹13 lakh in the past six months through the sale of 24 quintals of Mahua laddoos and five quintals of Mahua biscuits.

He congratulated them for turning a traditional forest product into a sustainable source of livelihood. Among the leading examples is the Mahima Self-Help Group of Gajri village, located about 36 kilometres from the district headquarters.

Led by Manju Singh, the group consists of 15 women who began producing Mahua-based food items barely a year ago.

“The laddu is prepared using ingredients such as cashew, groundnut, jaggery, and mahua flowers - the major ingredient,” Manju said.

The women procure Mahua through government channels at ₹55 per kilogram and convert it into nutritious laddoos enriched with dry fruits such as almonds and cashews. These premium products are sold at nearly ₹520 per kilogram, significantly enhancing their earnings.

According to the group members, regular orders are received from government departments for official events, including Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations.

Additional demand is also being generated through the“Harit Bharat Mission”, while Mahua biscuits have become particularly popular among children.

The enterprise now enables each member to earn between ₹10,000 and ₹15,000 per month. The women attribute their success to specialised training received in Chhindwara, Bhopal and Jagdalpur.

Six members also underwent professional training at B&B Bakery and Baking Academy in Bhopal, helping them improve product quality, packaging and manufacturing techniques, a government official said.

Another inspiring example has emerged from the Gauri Self-Help Group in Barambaba village. Under the leadership of Shivkali Sahu, the group has given a new identity to Mahua by producing food products instead of using it solely for traditional liquor making. Having already sold nearly three quintals of Mahua laddoos, the group is now expanding into biscuits and cookies.

Supported by the Madhya Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission, these initiatives are demonstrating how forest produce, skill development and collective effort can create sustainable livelihoods, strengthen rural economies and encourage women-led entrepreneurship across the region.