Ranveer Singh Honours Sachin Tendulkar at Global Peace Honours Event

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21 (ANI): Actor Ranveer Singh shared the stage with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at the Global Peace Honours 2026, held at Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India on Saturday. During the event, Ranveer honoured Tendulkar and spoke about his contribution to Indian cricket. Recalling how millions of fans would wait for the legendary batsman to remain at the crease, the actor also spoke about his work for children's welfare.

Speaking to Tendulkar on stage, Ranveer said,“One name he is known by is Master Blaster. We lovingly call him Master....When you used to bat, all of us would feel that no matter what happened in the match, we just wanted you to be at the crease, Sachin. And even after all these years, you are still playing an important innings.“This is an innings in which you are working for children's education, health, sports and their dreams,” he said while interacting with the Master Blaster on stage.

The event also saw veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan pay tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Big B paid tribute to the martyrs and victims of terror attacks through a special video message screened at the event. Tiger Shroff also returned to the stage with a performance, marking his first public performance since gunshots were allegedly fired at his vehicle in October. The actor performed to the popular track 'Deva Shree Ganesha' as the audience watched his performance at the Gateway of India.

Organised by the Divyaj Foundation, an NGO founded by Amruta Fadnavis, the Global Peace Honours 2026 brought together several personalities from the film industry, sports and other fields. Among those present at the event were Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Akshay Kumar and Vikrant Massey, among others. (ANI)