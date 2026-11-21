Bulgarian FM Backs India on Black Sea Security and India-EU FTA Ties

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova has welcomed India's efforts to find a "longer-term solution" to the hostilities in the Black Sea while praising the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as a major achievement that could open new avenues for business partnerships, investments and economic cooperation.

In her opening remarks during the bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the national capital, Petrova-Chamova expressed Bulgaria's support for India's efforts to address the security situation in the Black Sea, highlighting the impact of the hostilities on maritime crew members and the movement of essential commodities, including food grains, fertilisers and oil.

"What one other aspect that really connects us is what we've seen with the escalation of the war in the Black Sea and the security environment that we are part of. It has unfortunately affected some of your crew and Indian crew members and our country has done our best to conduct a successful search and rescue and to protect the crew as much as we can, but of course we really welcome your efforts in finding a longer-term solution there," the Bulgarian Foreign Minister said.

She further expressed Bulgaria's willingness to work with India towards resolving the situation, stressing that improving security in the Black Sea was important not only for the region but also for countries dependent on essential supplies.

Highlighting the economic significance of the India-EU FTA, Petrova-Chamova described the agreement as a major achievement and said its implementation would create opportunities for fresh business relationships and investments between the two sides.

Petrova-Chamova also emphasised the need to expand bilateral cooperation in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and space exploration, saying both countries could identify new areas of collaboration.

During the meeting, the two ministers also discussed the broader trajectory of India-Bulgaria relations and opportunities to strengthen bilateral and multilateral engagement. Following the meeting, Jaishankar, in a post on X, said he had reviewed bilateral cooperation with his Bulgarian counterpart across several sectors.