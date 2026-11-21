MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Madaba, Nov. 21 (Petra) -- The Madaba Cultural House Forum held a panel discussion on Saturday evening to examine how regional crises are affecting Jordan and what the country is doing to address them.

Nabil Gheishan, chairman of the board of the Jordan News Agency (Petra), said military and security developments across the region pose challenges for Jordan and its neighbors. He cited Israel's territorial ambitions and efforts to expand its influence at the expense of other countries in the region.

He warned that the policies of Israel's current right-wing government pose a growing threat to security and stability in the Middle East.

Gheishan urged Jordan to remain active in regional and international networks, saying they reinforce its strategic position as a link between neighboring countries and create opportunities for trade, investment, and broader economic cooperation.

Mahmoud Shawabkeh, a member of Isra University's board of trustees, called for preserving the region's historical and cultural identity. Christians, he said, have long been an integral part of its society and culture and have helped shape its history.

He added that Jordanians have responded to terrorist attacks by standing together to safeguard national unity, security, and stability.

Researcher Khaled Abu Ghanam traced the origins of "Takfir," the practice of declaring a fellow Muslim an unbeliever. He discussed how the concept evolved in different historical and religious settings and examined its links to extremist thought and the spread of violence and terrorism.

In his opening remarks, forum president Fawzan Hourani said the panel offered an opportunity for informed discussion of issues of national concern. //Petra// AO