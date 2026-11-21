MENAFN - Tribal News Network) On the instructions of Auqaf Adviser Maulana Tayyab Qureshi, nine special buses departed on Saturday to provide Sikh pilgrims with transportation to their sacred religious sites.

The Sikh pilgrims will travel in these buses to Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Gurdwara Sacha Sauda, Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore, and Nankana Sahib.

On the occasion, Maulana Tayyab Qureshi said that it is the government's responsibility to provide facilities to all minority communities, including the Sikh community, so they can perform their religious rituals.

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He added that promoting interfaith harmony, religious tolerance and mutual respect is among the government's key priorities.

According to the Auqaf adviser, the religious rights of citizens belonging to all faiths are respected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and practical measures will continue to ensure that minority communities receive all possible facilities.

He said such initiatives would further promote religious tolerance and social harmony.