MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vitalii Bunechko, Head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy has once again attacked the Zhytomyr region. This time, the railway station in the Ovruch community came under attack. One person was injured as a result of the enemy strike,” the official wrote.

According to him, the injured person was taken to a medical facility, where they are receiving treatment.

Russian forces attack Odesa region, civilian infrastructure damaged

A fire broke out at the site of the strike but was extinguished by emergency responders.

As previously reported, Russian attacks in the Zhytomyr region over the past 24 hours injured two people: a local resident and a foreign national.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS)