Russian Forces Strike Railway Station In Zhytomyr Region, One Injured
“The enemy has once again attacked the Zhytomyr region. This time, the railway station in the Ovruch community came under attack. One person was injured as a result of the enemy strike,” the official wrote.
According to him, the injured person was taken to a medical facility, where they are receiving treatment.Read also: Russian forces attack Odesa region, civilian infrastructure damaged
A fire broke out at the site of the strike but was extinguished by emergency responders.
As previously reported, Russian attacks in the Zhytomyr region over the past 24 hours injured two people: a local resident and a foreign national.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment