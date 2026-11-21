MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Ministry of Energy stated this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Meanwhile, enemy attacks continue unabated. Russia is deliberately striking energy facilities that have already been restored. In addition, constant air raid alerts significantly complicate and slow down repair work. As a result, the electricity supply situation in the regions may change rapidly,” the ministry said.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the situation in the Odesa region remained difficult as of the evening of November 21. Repeated Russian attacks on high-voltage transmission networks have caused large-scale power outages across the region, triggering automatic protection systems.

“Whenever electricity supply is restored, temporary voltage fluctuations or drops may occur. We therefore ask residents not to leave high-power electrical appliances plugged into sockets, as this will help protect them from damage,” the ministry warned.

Russian forces attack Odesa region, civilian infrastructure damaged

Oleh Kiper, Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, also reported on Telegram that electricity supplies in the Odesa region remained unstable following Russia's massive attack on the energy system.

The regional administration chief noted that power outages were occurring throughout Saturday in parts of the Odesa district, including the city of Odesa, due to Russian attacks on high-voltage transmission networks.

“When electricity is unavailable, the operation of boiler houses and pumping stations may be temporarily suspended. Wherever technically possible, they are being switched to backup power supplies. However, disruptions to heating and water supplies remain possible,” Kiper stated.

As Ukrinform previously reported, following Russia's massive overnight and morning attack on November 20, Ukraine's nuclear power plants were forced to reduce their electricity generation capacity. A gradual return to normal operations will take place once the damaged power grids have been restored.