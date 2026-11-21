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Denmark has called on European Union (EU) member states to take "concrete steps demonstrating Europe's strength in its confrontation with Russia," Reuters reports.

Copenhagen is proposing a suspension of tourist visa issuance to Russian citizens and a refusal to recognise non-biometric passports

According to the agency, the appeal was sent to the governments of EU member states on the evening of November 20. Denmark intends to formally present its proposals at a meeting of EU ambassadors in Brussels on November 23.

It should be recalled that a day earlier, Denmark declared Russia's military attaché persona non grata. Danish authorities cited an alleged plot to assassinate Ukrainian blogger and musician Albert Vasilyev, known by his stage name Kyivstoner, as the reason for the diplomat's expulsion.

Two Danish citizens are suspected of involvement in the alleged plot.

Earlier, on November 16, the Norwegian government banned the issuance of visas to professional athletes from Russia and Belarus seeking to participate in competitions in the country. It also ordered the expulsion of all Russian citizens residing in Norway.