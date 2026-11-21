MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Two tankers have been struck by unidentified munitions off the coast of Oman.

According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), one of the tankers was attacked 11 nautical miles north of the city of Khasab while exiting the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel was hit in its stern section. No casualties were reported.

The second tanker was struck in its engine room while travelling out of the Strait of Hormuz. The attack occurred approximately 17 nautical miles east of Khasab.

No information about casualties has been received.

Earlier, UKMTO reported that four attacks were recorded in the Strait of Hormuz and two in the Gulf between November 12 and 18.

Image: AFP