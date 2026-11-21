ROME, Italy – Creating jobs, fostering robust rural development and promoting coordinated action are key to tackling hunger and poverty, Máximo Torero, Chief Economist of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) said at an event marking two years since the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty, launched by Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the 2024 G20 Summit.

Speaking at the FAO-hosted event on Wednesday, Torero said progress in reducing hunger and poverty has been uneven worldwide. He cited Brazil and the Dominican Republic as countries that have made significant strides, while other countries, particularly those affected by conflicts, continue to struggle to improve conditions for their populations.

He recommended giving greater attention to countries nearing the eradication of poverty and hunger, emphasizing the importance of social protection programmes, school-feeding initiatives, and support to small-scale farming to consolidate their progress. He also prioritized countries in fragile contexts, which have higher levels of hunger and poverty, and often face multiple challenges of high indebtedness, conflict and are affected by recurrent extreme climate events.

“Jobs and rural development can not only help prevent people from falling back into hunger, but also help reduce conflict,” he said.

Spearheaded by the governments of Brazil and Spain, the Global Alliance now includes 223 countries and organisations. Its implementation planning and partnership-building process spans 20 countries.

The event focused on the importance of joint action and country ownership in anti-hunger initiatives, backed by political will and evidence-based programmes. These efforts can deliver results amid tighter financing and help protect agrifood systems from increasingly frequent shocks.

Coordinated action backed by sustainable financing can“eliminate the coordination failures” that often undermine fragmented approaches to development, Torero said.“The world needs to ramp up coordinated actions to achieve the goal of eliminating hunger by 2030,” he added.

Janja Lula da Silva, Brazil's First Lady and FAO Special Goodwill Champion Against Hunger, also spoke at the event. She stressed the need for structural policies, saying much work remains before 2030, while noting progress in recognizing the importance of well-designed government plans.

Also participating in the panel were Wellington Dias, Brazil's Minister of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger, Fernando Miranda, Deputy Permanent Representative to FAO for Spain, Renato C. Godinho, Director of the Support Mechanism for the Global Alliance, and Iffath Sharif, World Bank Director for Social Policy.

The Race to 2030

The Global Alliance's second anniversary provided the occasion for the global launch of its flagship report, The Race to 2030: Recent Progress against Hunger and Poverty and Lessons for Acceleration. The report tracks recent global trends and shows how Alliance members are turning commitments into action, documenting 146 actions involving 81 members.

Members have submitted more than 100 expressions of interest in supporting country plans, most of them offers of technical assistance and knowledge-sharing.

Some 645 million people faced hunger in 2025, around 14 million fewer people than the previous year and the third consecutive year of decline. On current trajectories, that number will decline to around 510 million people by 2030, an improvement but still far from the Sustainable Development Goal of eradicating hunger by that year. Moreover, the current El Niño cycle could push scores of millions more into acute food insecurity next year and comes at a time when official development assistance is declining by record amounts.

According to the report, it would cost around $311 billion a year to lift everyone living in extreme poverty above the $3-a-day poverty line – about 0.17 percent of global GDP.

The report was prepared by the Global Alliance Support Mechanism with FAO, the International Labour Organization (ILO), the School Meals Coalition Secretariat, UNICEF and the World Bank Group.