In a message marking World Children's Day on Saturday, November 21, Guterres said every child has the right to grow up in peace, health and security.

In a post on X, he warned that increasing poverty, ongoing conflicts, climate-related shocks and cuts in funding for essential services were depriving millions of children of opportunities for a better future.

He stressed that protecting children's rights requires practical measures, sustained investment and stronger commitments to ensure their well-being, safety and development.

Guterres also called for greater attention to the living conditions of children and the provision of essential services, including healthcare, education and protection, to help them grow up in safe and supportive environments.

His remarks come amid growing international concerns over the impact of conflict, humanitarian crises and economic pressures on children. According to UNICEF, children in conflict-affected communities face heightened risks of violence, displacement, malnutrition and disruption to their education and healthcare.

The UN has repeatedly warned that children are disproportionately affected by humanitarian emergencies, while reductions in humanitarian and development funding threaten services on which vulnerable families depend.

World Children's Day, observed annually on November 20, marks the adoption of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989. The convention recognises children's rights to survival, development, protection and participation, and calls on governments to uphold those rights without discrimination.

Guterres's message reinforces the need for governments and international partners to translate commitments to children's rights into concrete action, particularly for those living in conflict zones and facing poverty and humanitarian emergencies.