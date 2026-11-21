MENAFN - Live Mint) Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), led by Tukaram Mundhe, has multiple eateries in Vidhan Bhavan and Air India Building as per the latest update. According to NDTV Profit, the regulator has suspended licences of 38 establishments. It has also reportedly seized stock worth 3.44 crore across the state.

FDA cancels licenses of Zepto, Blink Commerce, Pizza Hut among others: Report

The publication has reported that the FDA has suspended the licences of several food outlets across Mumbai. These facilities included establishments operated by Zepto and Blink Commerce, along with restaurants 5 Spice, EVE and Maiz Mexican Kitchen.

The affected establishments also include Zepto (Bhandup West), Blink Commerce Pvt. Ltd. (Wadala), 5 Spice/Qin's (Bandra West), EVE (Santacruz West), and Maiz Mexican Kitchen / Harvest Salad & Co. (Malad West).

Cockroaches in quinoa, raw chicken with blood

Reportedly, the inspections were carried out at these establishments when several food safety and hygiene violations were found.

At Maiz Mexican Kitchen, officials reportedly found 10 to 15 cockroaches on storage racks and inside quinoa packets. At 5 Spice, inspectors spotted raw chicken with blood dripping from it. At EVE, officials discovered food which was being stored next to a garbage bin. Meanwhile, at Manoj Samosawala in Goregaon East, officials found food being prepared next to a municipal toilet without any partition separating the cooking area.

₹1.57 lakh penalty at Air India Building, Vidhan Bhavan

It is reported that FDA carried out 28 inspections across the Air India Building and Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. It is believed that the regulator has recovered ₹1.57 lakh in penalties during the search. It has also suspended the registration of Fresh-N-Juice Stall in the premises.

Stock worth ₹3.44 crore seized

FDA has also recovered 61,009 kg of unapproved food ingredients. Worth ₹1.91 crore, it seized products from Novasol Ingredients Pvt. Ltd. in Thane's Bhiwandi. Additionally, 84,694 kg of sub-standard and rotten betel nut worth ₹97.82 lakh were also recovered from three vehicles in Konkan Division.

The regulator has also seized prohibited pan masala, flavoured tobacco and two Bolero pick-up vehicles valued at ₹55.53 lakh in Buldhana, reported the publication.

An FIR has been lodged in connection with the seizure at Jalamb Police Station.

In a separate operation conducted in Nashik, one person has been reportedly arrested after a consignment of gutkha was seized.

It is said that FDA has also taken action against several hotels, restaurants and food outlets across Maharashtra, including The Fern and Hotel Orchid in Lonavala, Pizza Hut in Kolhapur, and Metro Restaurant, Grand Delhi Darbar and The Burger Barn Cafe in Pune. In Nashik, the licences of Hotel Vihar, Hotel Shamsundar and Hotel Tushar were also suspended, added the report.