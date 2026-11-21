MENAFN - Live Mint) The sound of the threshing machine was nothing unusual for Pooja Pal from Uttar Pradesh's Agehra village when she was in school. Neither was the cloud of dust that accompanied it. But one day, as a machine worked close to her classroom, dust mixed with husk spread through the air and entered the room, prompting the students to cough and making it difficult to breathe. The teacher had to stop the lecture.

Pal, who was a Class 8 student at the time of the incident, mulled for days over whether threshing machines could be designed in a way that prevented dust from disseminating.

After days of brainstorming, she discussed her idea with her science teacher, Rajeev Srivastava, who further encouraged her to dig deep into the idea and develop a practical solution.

After working round the clock, Pal came up with a low-cost threshing device that led the Department of Science and Technology to honour her with the INSPIRE Award in 2023, according to a report by The Better India.

Who is Pooja Pal?

Pooja Pal, a 17-year-old student, has invented a threshing machine that can separate chaff and dust. Her work received national recognition, with the Ministry of Science and Technology helping her with the patent process.

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Pooja, who is from Agehra village in the Sirauli Gauspur block of Barabanki district, comes from an economically weaker family, and was raised in a house without proper electricity or a toilet. Her father is a daily wage worker, while her mother works as a cook at a government school.

Despite facing financial challenges, Pooja left no stone unturned in building her low-budget innovation. The model cost only about ₹3,000, according to The Better India report.

In 2023, when Pooja received the INSPIRE Award, which recognises original ideas by school students, she was the only student from Uttar Pradesh to receive the award. Her project was later also presented at the National Science Exhibition in the same year.

In June 2025, Pal travelled to Tokyo as part of a group of 54 Indian students selected for Japan's Sakura Science High School Programme.

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She has said she hopes to achieve success through her work and prove her abilities to those who once doubted her family.

How does the device work?

The device uses water to trap fine dust generated during threshing, preventing it from spreading into the surrounding air.

After several unsuccessful trials, she made repeated changes to the design until she developed a working model.