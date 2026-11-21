MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, Nov 21 (IANS) Iran considers the US economic blockade imposed on the country an act of war and will take all necessary measures to break it, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi said on Saturday, local media reported.

Speaking to reporters, Gharibabadi stressed that Iran would not accept economic pressure as a means of imposing political demands, reiterating that the country would respond to the blockade through appropriate measures.

The Deputy Foreign Minister said Tehran remained in contact with mediators, including Qatar, to examine whether diplomacy could be given another chance, through both in-person meetings and virtual exchanges.

Gharibabadi confirmed that a Qatari delegation visited Tehran on Friday night, holding approximately two hours of discussions before returning, and expressed appreciation for Qatar's diplomatic efforts and its role in facilitating communications between the parties, according to Iran's state-run news agency IRNA.

He also said Iran's two-day proposal, previously presented by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to the Sultan of Oman, remained on the table as Tehran's only formally submitted plan, adding that progress in the diplomatic process would depend on Washington meeting the requirements necessary for implementing the proposal.

Addressing recent US allegations about the possibility of Iran using chemical weapons or a dirty bomb in Washington, Gharibabadi dismissed them as politically motivated claims intended to advance Washington's political and military objectives.

He said the allegations followed the same pattern as previous claims about Iran's nuclear programme, noting that not "a single gram" of Iran's nuclear material had been diverted to military purposes.

On Iran's nuclear programme, Gharibabadi said no negotiations on the issue had yet begun, and reiterated that Tehran's fundamental position was that its enriched nuclear material must not be transferred outside the country, IRNA reported.