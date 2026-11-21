MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Nov 21 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday appealed to the people of the Siang region to support the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), describing it as a project of immense national importance for Arunachal Pradesh's development, the country's energy security, the state's revenue generation and strategic interests.

Addressing a gathering at the Police Training Academy in Banderdewa, near Itanagar, after presenting the President's Police Colour to the Arunachal Pradesh Police, the Home Minister assured the people that the state government would engage in positive and constructive discussions with them and take them fully into confidence.

He said that the way forward would be found only through dialogue.

Union Minister Shah said that the Central government respects the culture of the local people and would move forward without compromising it.

He assured that the Union government would offer the most attractive rehabilitation package in India while ensuring that the traditions, culture and religion of the region are not harmed in any way.

Union Minister Shah said that local people should discuss the matter with the state government, and that discussions should also be held with the Ministry of Home Affairs through the state government.

He added that this project, which is important for the future of Arunachal Pradesh and its youth, would be taken forward only through positive dialogue and an effective rehabilitation package.

The Home Minister reiterated that the people would be taken into confidence at every stage.

Referring to the opposition to the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), which is planned across Siang, East Siang and Upper Siang districts, the Home Minister said that the Union government would undertake development projects keeping the interests of the state and its people in mind.

The proposed mega hydropower project has emerged as a major political and public issue in the state over the past several months, with local residents and various organisations expressing concerns over its potential impact on the region.

The Home Minister is also likely to hold discussions with leading organisations spearheading the protests against the proposed project.

Two local organisations in Arunachal Pradesh -- Adi Bane Kebang United (ABKU) and the Siang Indigenous Farmers' Forum (SIFF) -- have urged Home Minister Shah to scrap the proposed 11,200-MW SUMP, alleging a lack of transparency, inadequate public consultation and intimidation of people opposing the mega dam project.

The two organisations submitted a joint memorandum to Union Minister Shah via email on Friday, seeking an immediate halt to all pre-feasibility report (PFR) activities, the release of detained protesters, withdrawal of central security forces from the area and a judicial inquiry into the October 23 violence in Siang district.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress in Arunachal Pradesh has sought an assurance from the Union Home Minister that the proposed 11,200-MW hydropower project would not be imposed on indigenous communities, who have been protesting against the proposed dam on the Siang river.

The Congress also said that the Home Minister Shah should respond to several other issues, including alleged corruption in highway projects.

The opposition party added that Union Minister Shah's visit should go beyond ceremonial engagements and official announcements and provide an opportunity for the Centre to take concrete decisions and offer written assurances and time-bound commitments on issues affecting the state.