MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Nov 21 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting at Lok Bhawan in Itanagar to review key issues concerning Arunachal Pradesh, officials said.

During the meeting, various important issues and development priorities of the state were discussed, along with the interventions and support required from the Union government to address them.

A brief presentation was made highlighting key issues and priorities of Arunachal Pradesh, along with the involvement and support required from the Central government, an official said.

After the meeting, Chief Minister Pema Khandu in a post on his X account said: "I sincerely appreciate Home Minister Amit Shah Ji for giving due attention to the concerns and priorities of Arunachal Pradesh. His observations, suggestions and guidance during the meeting were valuable and will help us take forward these issues in a constructive manner."

Union Minister for Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, State Home and Inter-State Border Affairs Minister Mama Natung, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and Director General of Police Rajesh Kumar and many senior civil and security officials also attended the meeting.

Later in a post on his X account, the Deputy Chief Minister said: "I sincerely thank the Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ji, for his valuable time, attention and consideration towards the concerns and aspirations of Arunachal Pradesh."

"His valuable suggestions, observations and guidance will go a long way in addressing these issues and taking forward the state's priorities in a constructive manner," Deputy CM Mein added.

Home Minister Shah also joined the 'Bada Khana' (grand feast) with the Arunachal Pradesh Police personnel.

Taking to his official X account, the Home Minister said: "Glad to have joined the personnel of the Arunachal Pradesh Police for Bada Khana, held in Itanagar on the occasion of the conferment of the President's Colour upon the force."

"Bada Khana is a tradition among security forces in which personnel and officers come together to share a meal, fostering solidarity," Union Minister Shah said.

Earlier in the day, the Home Minister presented the President's Police Colour to the Arunachal Pradesh Police and addressed the gathering at the Police Training Academy in Banderdewa, near Itanagar.

In the same event, Union Minister Shah distributed appointment letters to 932 newly recruited personnel of the police and other departments of Arunachal Pradesh government.

Congratulating all the 932 candidates who received their appointment letters, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the recruitments cover six categories of posts.

These include 14 Constable Band personnel of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn) of Arunachal Rifles, 235 IRBn Constables, 157 female Constables in the Civil Police, 211 male Constables in the Civil Police, 72 firemen and 243 personnel of the Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF).