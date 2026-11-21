MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 21 (IANS) Elizabeth Danso and Nidhi scored a brace each as BBFS Garhwal United FC registered a comprehensive 8-0 win against Juba Sangha FC in their Indian Women's League (IWL) 2026/27 encounter at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.

Ghanaian forward Elizabeth Danso scored in the 21st and 59th minutes, and substitute Nidhi struck in the 75th and 80th minutes, while Lhingdeikim Kipgen (37'), Sanfida Nongrum (44'), Deepika Pal (45+1') and substitute Monisha Singha (90') added the rest for Garhwal United.

Garhwal United began on the front foot, controlling possession through the wide areas, looking threatening on both wings. Juba Sangha, on the other hand, were content to play on the counterattack to begin with. Manisha won their first corner in the seventh minute, but they did not manage to make the most of the resulting set piece.

Garhwal United grew into the game with their wingers consistently posing threats. The chances came thick and fast, with Lhingdeikim Kipgen and Elizabeth Danso coming close on a couple of occasions. The latter eventually broke the deadlock in the 21st minute, courtesy of a cross by Deepika from the right wing, allowing the Ghanaian forward to tap in the opportunity from six yards.

Juba Sangha responded strongly after conceding the lead. However, they did not manage to create any clear-cut opportunity to threaten the Garhwal United goal. Kipgen doubled Garhwal United's lead in the 37th minute, with Shruti Kumari doing brilliantly down the left wing to set it up.

That opened the floodgates for Garhwal United. They added a third after Fragrancy Riwan's acrobatic effort ricocheted off the crossbar and fell kindly to skipper Sanfida Nongrum, who made no mistake from six yards.

Shruti added another assist to her tally after a brilliant run from the left wing, before setting up Deepika Pal, who slotted a left-footed effort into the bottom corner to put Garhwal United four in front at the halfway stage.

They continued to build on the momentum in the second half. Danso doubled her tally with another poacher's finish after some neat interplay down the right wing in the 59th minute. The onslaught continued as substitute Nidhi bagged two goals in quick succession to make it 7-0 with ten minutes to go. Monisha Singha also made her presence felt as a substitute, making it 8-0 in the 90th minute to give Garhwal United all three points.

The IWL 2026/27 action continues on Monday with Kickstart FC Karnataka vs East Bengal FC at the Kalyani Stadium.