Residents of Bengaluru have been advised to prepare for a temporary disruption in Cauvery water supply on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has announced a 12-hour shutdown of pumping stations under all stages of the Cauvery Water Supply Scheme to carry out urgent repairs and maintenance. The scheduled work is likely to affect water supply in several parts of the city, making it important for households to store sufficient water in advance. The water board has urged residents to plan their daily requirements and cooperate with the maintenance work to minimise inconvenience.

Bengaluru Cauvery Water Supply Shutdown: Date And Timings

According to the notice, the Cauvery water supply interruption will take place on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

The pumping stations will remain shut for 12 hours, from 6 am to 6 pm. During this period, water supply may be disrupted in several Bengaluru localities.

Residents are advised to store sufficient water on Tuesday, November 24, to meet their household needs during the shutdown.

Why Will Cauvery Water Supply Be Interrupted In Bengaluru?

The BWSSB has scheduled urgent repair and maintenance work at various units of the Cauvery Water Supply Scheme to ensure the system continues to function efficiently.

The work will include repairs, machinery replacement and annual maintenance at pumping stations located in T.K. Halli, Harohalli and Tataguni. These stations fall under the Cauvery Main Works zone and play an important role in supplying Cauvery water to Bengaluru.

As part of the maintenance work, pumping stations across all stages of the Cauvery Water Supply Scheme will be completely shut down for 12 hours.

Which Areas Of Bengaluru Will Be Affected?

The shutdown will affect pumping stations associated with all stages of the Cauvery Water Supply Scheme. Consequently, water supply disruptions are likely in several parts of Bengaluru on November 25.

The BWSSB has not specified individual localities in the information provided. Residents who depend on Cauvery water are therefore advised to make the necessary arrangements in advance.

BWSSB Advises Residents To Store Water In Advance

The water board has requested citizens to store adequate water on Tuesday, November 24, ahead of the scheduled shutdown.

Residents are advised to plan their water usage carefully and keep sufficient water for drinking, cooking, cleaning and other essential household activities during the interruption.

The BWSSB has expressed regret for the inconvenience caused by the maintenance work and sought public cooperation. The board has stated that the repairs and annual maintenance are being carried out to support a more reliable water supply system for Bengaluru.

Residents are advised to take note of the Cauvery water supply shutdown timings and make the necessary arrangements before Wednesday morning to avoid inconvenience.