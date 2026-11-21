Healthcare Marketing by Velocity, a Tampa healthcare marketing and business development firm, now based in the Westshore business district.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Justin Miller, founder and CEO of Healthcare Marketing by Velocity, at the Mango Space Flex grand opening in Tampa's Westshore district on November 20, 2026.

Guests gather outside Mango Space Flex at 1101 N Ward St for the building's grand opening and ribbon cutting on November 20, 2026.

Mayor Jane Castor addresses business owners and community members at the Mango Space Flex grand opening in Westshore

Suite 134 at Mango Space Flex, the new Westshore office of Healthcare Marketing by Velocity, marked with its Founding Member No. 10 of 25 plaque.

Healthcare Marketing by Velocity Opens Westshore Office as Tampa Mayor Jane Castor Cuts Ribbon at Mango Space Flex

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Healthcare Marketing by Velocity has moved into Tampa's Westshore business district, opening an office at Mango Space Flex, a new business center at 1101 N Ward St that Tampa Mayor Jane Castor opened with a ribbon cutting on Friday, November 20.The firm, which provides marketing, public relations and growth strategy to medical practices across Tampa Bay, is one of the first businesses to lease space in the building. Its affiliated advisory firm, Velocity Revenue Partners, holds Founding Member No. 10 of 25. The new office is in Suite 134.Castor spoke to a large crowd of business owners and community members at the opening. She called businesses the backbone of the community and said the new space will make a lasting impact on the Westshore and Tampa Bay business community for years to come.The move brings the firm from New Port Richey to Westshore, the largest office market in Tampa Bay with more than 11 million square feet of office space. Mango Space Flex is the largest location to date for Mango Space, which opened in 2022 with three Pasco County locations. The roughly 24,000 square foot building houses about 75 furnished private offices, 15 micro warehouse units and 10 retail and specialty suites.“Westshore is where Tampa Bay does business, and being here puts us closer to the physicians and practice leaders we work with every day,” said Justin Miller, founder and CEO.“Our work with practices goes beyond marketing. We help them grow patient volume, strengthen their payer mix and build operations that support better care. Becoming a founding member here is a long term commitment to this region.”From Westshore, the firm serves independent practices, physician groups, surgeons, specialty providers and multi location healthcare organizations. Its medical practice marketing services include website design and SEO, digital advertising, and public relations and media outreach, along with growth strategy covering payer mix, value based care and operational development.More information is available at healthcaremarketingbyvelocity.About Healthcare Marketing by VelocityHealthcare Marketing by Velocity is a Tampa based healthcare marketing and business development firm serving medical practices, physician groups, surgeons, specialty providers and multi location healthcare organizations. The firm combines websites, SEO, digital marketing and public relations with growth strategy to help providers attract patients and build stronger practices.

Public Relations

Healthcare Marketing by Velocity

+1 727-992-3817

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Healthcare Marketing by Velocity Opens Westshore Office as Tampa Mayor Jane Castor Cuts Ribbon at Mango Space Flex News Provided By Velocity Revenue Partners November 21, 2026, 17:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.