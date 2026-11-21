A 14-Minute AI Attack Shows Fast Response Doesn't Help When the Attack Is Faster, Says Morphisec

Reported agent-swarm breach went from login to encryption before it was detected; Morphisec urges organizations to adopt prevention without a human in the loop

- Daniel Alima, Vice President Research and Technology at MorphisecNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Morphisec, the leader in preemptive cybersecurity, today called on security teams to rethink their reliance on detection and response after a reported breach in which AI agents completed an entire attack in 14 minutes, hours before anyone noticed.On Nov. 19, TrustedSec founder Dave Kennedy told CNN he was responding to an incident in which attackers used more than 30 AI agents at once. According to Kennedy, the agents logged in with valid credentials, found a weakness that let them bypass two-factor authentication, stole data, and encrypted the company's file system. The victim did not detect the attack for about four and a half hours. The account has not been independently verified, but it follows a year of reports showing AI compressing attack timelines, including an intrusion this September in which an attacker used AI agents to cut a two-week operation to under 10 hours.Fourteen minutes is the number people will remember, but four and a half hours is the one that matters. That's how long the attack went unseen. And even a perfect alert wouldn't have saved them: when the whole kill chain finishes in fourteen minutes, no team can triage and respond in time. Prevention has to stop the attack on its own, without waiting for anyone to notice,” said Daniel Alima, Vice President Research and Technology at Morphisec.Morphisec sees three lessons for defenders in the incident:.Fast response doesn't help when the attack is faster. When an attack runs at machine speed, any control that depends on a person noticing, deciding, and acting arrives after the damage. Controls that stop attacks must act automatically..Parallelism changes attacker economics. Dozens of agents probing at once find the one exploitable flaw in minutes, not days. That makes continuous exposure reduction more urgent than periodic assessment..The endgame hasn't changed. However fast the front end moved, the attack still ended in exfiltration and encryption. Stopping ransomware at the impact stage works regardless of how quickly an attacker got there.AI has changed how attackers get in. It hasn't changed what they have to do to get paid. They still have to encrypt real systems, and that's a step prevention can stop no matter who or what is at the keyboard,” added Alima.Morphisec's preemptive security platform is built around Automated Moving Target Defense (AMTD) and three pillars that map to these lessons: Adaptive Exposure Management to continuously reduce exploitable gaps, Infiltration Protection to block attack techniques automatically, and Impact Protection to stop ransomware before it encrypts. Together, they are designed to stop attacks at machine speed without waiting for an alert to be read.Morphisec's full analysis of the incident is available on the Morphisec blog: [blog link].About MorphisecMorphisec is a global leader in prevention-first security for the AI era. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York, Morphisec stops ransomware, zero-day exploits, fileless attacks and rogue AI agents in memory; the one layer every attack must pass through to execute. Morphisec protects more than nine million endpoints across finance, healthcare, manufacturing and technology, and backs its protection with a Ransomware-Free Guarantee. Learn more at .

Jeff Anderson

Morphisec

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A 14-Minute AI Attack Shows Fast Response Doesn't Help When the Attack Is Faster News Provided By Morphisec November 21, 2026, 17:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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