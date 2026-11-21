MANY Hands for Impact at United Way of Bucks County

Christina from Rentwell, Dan Jones from MANY, and Brie from Beer-A-Rama

Rentwell's Christina Moyer joined MANY Hands volunteers at the United Way of Bucks County collecting food and preparing holiday essentials for local neighbors

WEST CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Christina Moyer of Rentwell joined local volunteers on November 18 for a MANY Hands for Impact event at the United Way of Bucks County HELP Center, supporting neighbors during National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.Moyer joined local professionals, friends and community members for an afternoon of service. The group held a food drive and helped the United Way team prepare for the holiday season.Volunteers organized holiday items, including sneakers, toys, coats and bikes, and restocked the HELP Center. Their work supported United Way of Bucks County's ongoing efforts to serve the local community.The event brought together volunteers from businesses and organizations across the area, along with friends of MANY and members of the United Way team. Vericrest Private Wealth and VR Business Sales of Bucks County sponsored the gathering.The afternoon highlighted the impact neighbors can make when they contribute their time, donations and energy to a shared cause. Rentwell recognizes the United Way of Bucks County, MANY Hands for Impact, the event sponsors and all the volunteers who helped make the day possible.The gathering marked a return to the HELP Center for MANY Hands for Impact. The event connected people from different businesses and backgrounds around a common purpose: giving their time and resources to the community.A community effortMoyer joined a group of volunteers that included:- Dan Wigner, Lauren Bowman and Tyler Wildhust of OverclockedIT- Liz Luckenbill of Edward Jones- Max Uniman of DoorDash- Dr. Charles Illingworth and Dr. Stephanie Neuerburg of Grove Wellness Center- Brie LaRosa and Alyssa Nau of Beer-A-Rama- Brittany Nisbet of Blue Eyes & Beyond- Hannah Jesse of JC Biz Doctor- Bill Davis and Olivia Lodgek of Vericrest Private Wealth- Alicia Jones of Next Level Notary Services- Ron Marvo of SPARQ Performance- Saji Sharif of NTOS Group- Leyla Salehli and Doug Horgan of Horgan Building Co.- Renae Kulak of Inspire Federal Credit Union- Grace Clark of Snapfire Automations- Jack Sparling of Aspire Success- Ed O'Sullivan and Jennifer Gaynor of VR Business Sales of Bucks County- Tom Morelli and Bill Ferrara, friends of MANY- PJ, Ryan, Scott and Lisa of United Way of Bucks County- Dan Jones, Amanda Snyder and Missy Jones of the MANY crewVericrest Private Wealth and VR Business Sales of Bucks County sponsored the gathering. Their support helped bring the group together for the afternoon of service.Supporting neighbors togetherThe event offered a way to recognize National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week while helping United Way of Bucks County prepare for the holiday season. It also showed how food donations, volunteer time and teamwork can support an organization's day-to-day work.Rentwell recognizes United Way of Bucks County for welcoming the group and for its year-round work in the community. The company also thanks MANY Hands for Impact, the event sponsors and the volunteers who contributed their time and donations.Community members can learn more about United Way of Bucks County and its work at uwbucks.About RentwellRentwell is a full-service property management company serving property owners and residents across Pennsylvania and surrounding markets. The company provides leasing, maintenance, management and investment support. Learn more at rentwell.About United Way of Bucks CountyUnited Way of Bucks County supports the local community through programs and partnerships. Learn more at uwbucks.

Rob Coldwell

Rentwell

2152012201 ext.

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Rentwell Joins MANY Hands in Supporting United Way of Bucks County News Provided By Rentwell November 21, 2026, 17:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.