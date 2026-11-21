MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 21 (IANS) The number of people covered under social security schemes in India has increased from 29 crore in 2014 to 101 crore at present, Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday, highlighting the expansion of welfare measures alongside the implementation of the four new Labour Codes.

Addressing the inaugural session of a two-day 'Chintan Shibir' of Labour and Employment Ministers from states and Union Territories at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Mandaviya said the Centre, state governments and citizens would work together to prepare an action plan for the welfare of the country's 60 crore workers.

"The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had sought to change the traditional perception that workers and industries are competing interests," he said, describing them instead as two equally important wheels of the chariot of "Viksit Bharat".

Mandaviya said more than 16 states had notified rules under their respective Labour Codes, while more than 25 states are expected to complete the process before December.

The four Labour Codes consolidate 29 Central labour laws and seek to extend social security protections while simplifying compliance requirements for industries.

The Union Minister added that the new legal framework guarantees workers appointment letters, minimum wages and social security benefits, including for fixed-term employees.

"The Union government had also engaged with trade unions, industries and the media to address misconceptions surrounding the implementation of the Codes," he said.

The Union Minister also referred to the 'Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana', which has a budgetary allocation of Rs one lakh crore.

Under the scheme, financial assistance is being provided directly to industries, workers and young people entering the private sector for the first time. It aims to generate 10 lakh new employment opportunities every month.

Pointing to India's economic growth rate of 7.8 per cent and the fact that 65 per cent of its population is below 35 years of age, Mandaviya said: "The country's skilled workforce was attracting global attention."

The two-day deliberations will focus on international labour mobility, uniform implementation of policies across states and coordination between the Centre and states to establish a roadmap for 'Viksit Bharat by @2047'.

The sessions will also cover social security, ESIC hospitals, EPFO reforms, worker registration and labour statistics.

"The objective is to bring together all stakeholders under the spirit of Team India," Mandaviya said.