MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Nov 21 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General K.T. Parnaik (Retd) on Saturday held discussions with Eastern Command General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Lieutenant General V.M.B. Krishnan on key security concerns along the Eastern borders, the welfare of ex-servicemen and various aspects of coordination between the Army and the state government.

The GoC-in-Chief of Eastern Command called on the Arunachal Pradesh at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar earlier in the day.

A Lok Bhavan official said that, the Chief of the Army's Eastern Command, briefed the Governor on the prevailing security situation and the operational preparedness of the Army in the Eastern region.

Lieutenant General Krishnan reiterated the Indian Army's commitment to providing its fullest support to Arunachal Pradesh and working closely with the state government for the security, development and welfare of its people.

The Governor expressed his deep appreciation for the Indian Army's contribution to the development of Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in remote and border areas.

He said that the Army's role in the state went far beyond safeguarding the borders, as its sustained engagement with local communities had helped build confidence, create opportunities and strengthen the bonds of trust between the people and the Armed Forces.

Governor Parnaik appreciated the Army's efforts to bring quality educational opportunities within the reach of children from remote villages by facilitating their admission to Sainik Schools.

He also lauded the pre-recruitment training programmes that prepare local youth to join the Armed Forces, describing them as valuable avenues for discipline, confidence and a purposeful career.

Highlighting the sporting potential of Arunachalee youth, the Governor appreciated the Army's initiative to identify and nurture young talent with the support of sports medicine specialists.

He said that timely identification, scientific assessment and professional guidance could help talented youngsters realise their sporting ambitions and bring laurels to the state and the country.

Conveying the goodwill of the people, Governor Parnaik commended the Eastern Command for maintaining peace and tranquillity along the borders, nurturing close relations with local communities and working in partnership with the state government in implementing the Vibrant Villages Programme.

The Governor also urged the Army Commander to organise regular ex-servicemen rallies across different parts of the state, keeping in view the difficult terrain and scattered settlements.

He particularly emphasised the need to involve 'Veer Naris', whose courage, sacrifice and resilience deserve our deepest respect.

He said that the families of those who have served the nation must never feel forgotten and should receive timely assistance, care and recognition.