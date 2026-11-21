PM Modi Advocates for Skilled Workforce and Defence Manufacturing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during visits to Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Bihar, emphasized the growing global demand for skilled Indian workers. Speaking at the 5th National Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh in Lucknow, he stressed that traditional artisans and ITI-trained professionals are vital to India's development, noting that skilled individuals cannot be replaced by technological advancements like AI.

Highlighting national progress, the Prime Minister pointed to Uttar Pradesh's evolving role in defence and semiconductor manufacturing, specifically citing the production of BrahMos missiles. He also announced that India would host the WorldSkills Asia competition in Greater Noida in 2027.

Addressing students at IIT Kharagpur, the Prime Minister proposed a data-driven aptitude certificate system to replace traditional character certificates, aiming to guide students toward suitable career paths. He also challenged students to develop domestic alternatives for 100 imported products.

In Bihar, PM Modi inaugurated the 'Nitish Setu' bridge and launched development projects worth Rs 34,470 crore. He defended his administration's record on poverty alleviation, claiming that 50 crore people have been lifted out of poverty in the past 12 years, contrasting this with previous governance models.