BJP OBC Morcha Announces New National Office Bearers and Committees

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Saturday announced fresh appointments of national office-bearers, national executive members, and department heads for its Other Backward Classes (OBC) Morcha with immediate effect. According to the official communication issued by the party's central office, the list includes seven national vice presidents, three national general secretaries, and seven national secretaries representing various states across the country.

The seven newly appointed national vice presidents of the BJP OBC Morcha are Jogen Mohan (Assam), Mamata Mohanta (Odisha), Sangam Lal Gupta (Uttar Pradesh), Babanrao Ravji Choudhary (Maharashtra), Sat Prakash Rana (Delhi), Arjun Sahani (Bihar), and Sangeeta Balwant Bind (Uttar Pradesh). Gajendra Yadav (Delhi), Pramod Madhwaraj (Karnataka), and Lalit Chandrakar (Chhattisgarh) have been named as national general secretaries. The party also appointed seven national secretaries: Dashrathji Thakor (Gujarat), T Varatharajan (Tamil Nadu), Sanjeev Kumar alias Bablu Bhagat (Jharkhand), Sarita Jangid (Haryana), Kadaganchi Ramesh (Telangana), Vaibhav Panwar (Madhya Pradesh), and Bhim Kumar Sahu (Bihar).

Under the organisational appointments, Radheshyam Yadav from Uttar Pradesh has been given charge as the national treasurer. Sanjay Kumar Gurjar and Dr Arun Yadav (both from Delhi) have been appointed as national office secretary and co-office secretary, respectively. Ajay Gupta from Bihar has been named the media coordinator for the Morcha. For digital communication, Parikshit Dagar (Delhi) has been appointed social media coordinator, with Pradeep Mahaur Soni (Madhya Pradesh) named co-coordinator. Prof. Pankaj Choudhary (Delhi) will head the policy and research wing as coordinator, assisted by co-coordinators Ashutosh Behera (Odisha) and Rahul Yadav (Uttar Pradesh). The party also notified the initial names of the national executive committee members, including Sanjeev Rangaiya (Andaman & Nicobar), Srinivas Rao Kantubukta (Andhra Pradesh), Rajiv Ranjan alias Vishal Yadav (Bihar), and Sanjeev Verma (Chandigarh). (ANI)