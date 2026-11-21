Fishermen Protest in Ramanathapuram Demanding Rights on Fishermen Day

Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 21 (ANI): On the occasion of World Fishermen's Day, a protest was held by the Ramanathapuram District Fishermen's Union on Saturday to demand the livelihood rights of fishermen near the entrance of the Ramanathapuram District Collectorate. The protest was led by Ramanathapuram District Fishermen's Union President Balsamy. Secretary Anand welcomed the gathering. Hundreds of fishermen and fisherwomen from various fishing villages of Ramanathapuram district participated and raised slogans to emphasise their demands.

The protest demanded that the age limit for receiving relief schemes provided by fishermen cooperative societies be increased from 60 to 75 years. Just as there is a cooperative bank for farmers, steps should be taken to create a separate bank for fishermen and provide loans at low interest rates, they demanded. The demands also included that villages where fishermen live should be integrated and a separate panchayat should be formed for fishermen. The traditional fishermen's boat parking, net weaving, boat repair and fishing areas should be properly indicated in the coastal zone management map. The Ramanathapuram District Fishermen's Union urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately pay due attention and take prompt action on various demands, including the implementation of the Coastal Regulation Zone Notification Order 1991 without any amendments.

Meanwhile, the Fishermen's Association in Thangachimadam started a Fishermen's Day rally in front of the Thangachimadam St. Teresa's Church with the slogan "Let's protect the lives and property of fishermen" and ended at RK Lyon Mahal. The rally was held under the leadership of the Meenavar People's Association Mandapam Union President, Irudhaya Mary. Island Fathers Coordinator, Rev. P Arokkiyaraja, Tamil Nadu Vazhuvurimai Katchi Southern Zone Coordinator, Jeron Kumar, Paramakudi SM SSS Deputy Secretary Rev. Maria Antoniraj and Fishermen's Women's Organization participated in large numbers. Later, in the public meeting held, Rameswaram Fisheries Deputy Director R Tamilmaran, Jananayaga Matarsanga Taluka Secretary K Sumathi, Pamban country boat fishermen association President SP Rayappan, All Mechanised boat fishermen association President VP Sesuraj, Tamil Nadu Women's Federation Vice President Rajeshwari, Paramakudi SMSSS Secretary Arutpani V Sesuraj, Union People's Development Secretary Thangachimadam C Kalopa and others delivered felicitation speeches. Following this, a welfare fund was distributed to the underprivileged. (ANI)