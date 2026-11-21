CM Patel Hails Amma's Service as Spiritual Path to Viksit Bharat

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday participated in a Satsang programme held in Ahmedabad in the presence of spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi (Amma). Adressing the event, he said that for Amma, service is a spiritual practice, and serving humanity is equivalent to serving God. Amma sees divinity in everyone and embraces all as her own children, according to a release.

He added that the Antyodaya vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amma's spirit of service share the common goal of building a Viksit Bharat. Speaking about the vision of a Viksit Bharat, the Chief Minister said it is not limited to a strong economy, modern infrastructure, and global progress; it is equally important to improve people's lives at the grassroots level. Under the Prime Minister's leadership, development benefits are reaching the most marginalised sections of society. He added that access to welfare schemes has helped 50 crore people across the country come out of poverty.

Stating that Amma has made Antyodaya and the welfare of the needy the guiding principles of her life, the Chief Minister said that Amma today launched the 'Amritashakti' campaign through Amritaganga and AYUDH. He said that this reflects a tradition of selfless service, driven solely by love for humanity without any expectation or personal interest.

On this occasion, pledges were also taken to promote a drug-free society in support of the Prime Minister's campaign against anti-drug campaign. He expressed confidence that such service-oriented initiatives would strengthen social awareness and help build a healthy, cultured, and drug-free society with empowered youth, the release said. Recalling Amma's close association with Gujarat, the Chief Minister said that whenever the State has faced a calamity, her devotees have always stepped forward to provide relief and serve those in need, inspired by her. Following the Kutch earthquake, Amma's Math reconstructed three villages and built around 1,200 earthquake-resistant houses, along with community facilities such as a school. During the Surat floods, Amma also sent medical teams and medicines to help affected families.

Speaking about the Prime Minister's respect for Amma, the Chief Minister said that PM Modi has described her work as a reflection of India's human-centric development and hailed her as a symbol of love, compassion, service and sacrifice, as well as a torchbearer of India's spiritual traditions. CM expressed confidence that the service initiatives undertaken with Amma's blessings would inspire efforts towards building a Viksit Bharat through a Viksit Gujarat. Sarees and pension assistance were distributed to women beneficiaries of Amma's widow assistance scheme in Gujarat by the Chief Minister and other dignitaries. Before the Satsang, the Chief Minister paid a courtesy visit to Amma at Amrita Vidyalayam in Ahmedabad. During the visit, the CM sought her blessings and prayed for the well-being of the state and its people. He also lauded Amma's various service initiatives and the value-based education imparted at Amrita Vidyalayam, the release said. The Satsang programme was attended by Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot, MLA Harshad Patel, Additional Chief Secretary Jayanti Ravi, IIM Director Prof. Bharat Bhasker, other dignitaries, saints and a large number of devotees of Amma from across the State.