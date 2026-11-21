Himachal Governor Intervenes in Kotkhai Witness Harassment Case

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 21 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta took serious note of allegations of harassment and victimisation levelled by a police constable who was a key witness in the 2017 Kotkhai custodial death case and assured action on his representation submitted to Lok Bhavan, even as Shimla Police served him a fresh 10-day show-cause notice proposing his dismissal from service. The parallel developments have brought the case into sharp focus, with Constable Dinesh Kumar alleging retaliatory action by senior police officials over his testimony in the custodial death of Suraj Singh, an accused in the 2017 rape and murder of a minor girl in Kotkhai, popularly known as the Gudiya case.

Responding to questions about the constable's representation to the Governor's Secretariat seeking intervention against alleged harassment by senior police officers, Gupta said the matter had come to his notice and action would be taken.“The matter has come to my notice. Action will be taken, and the matter will be forwarded for further necessary action,” the Governor said on Friday.

Kumar, in an 18-page representation submitted on November 13, sought an independent inquiry into what he described as systematic victimisation by senior police officials following his testimony in the custodial death case. He alleged that departmental proceedings, transfers, suspension, withholding of financial benefits and other actions were being used to harass him. The constable also questioned the conduct of senior officers and alleged that his family's approach to Lok Bhavan seeking protection from harassment was subsequently used as a ground for disciplinary action against him.

In his representation, Kumar specifically questioned the handling of a communication addressed to the Governor's office, alleging that the constitutional office of the Governor was being undermined by using a plea for intervention as a basis for penalising a subordinate employee. He urged the Governor to order an independent inquiry into the allegations against senior police officials and ensure that the proceedings against him were not influenced by his role as a witness in the custodial death case.

Meanwhile, Shimla Police issued a 10-day show-cause notice on November 17 proposing Kumar's dismissal from service, accusing him of grave departmental misconduct, presenting contradictory facts before authorities and deliberately evading an ongoing departmental inquiry. The notice, issued by the Superintendent of Police, Shimla, alleges that Kumar made contradictory statements before Lok Bhavan and Police Headquarters regarding his transfer and posting, and concealed himself to avoid receiving inquiry-related orders.

According to the police notice, Kumar had approached Lok Bhavan alleging that he was not being relieved to join his new posting, while subsequently telling officials at Police Headquarters that he wanted a posting in the Raj Bhavan Guard to take care of his specially-abled son. The police have also alleged that Kumar repeatedly failed to appear before the inquiry officer after his medical rest ended on November 4, leading to ex-parte departmental proceedings on November 7. Police records cited in the notice further claim that teams sent to his government accommodation in Theog and his native village in Balag could not serve the orders as he was allegedly unavailable and his phone remained switched off. The notice has asked the constable to explain within 10 days why he should not be dismissed from service.

Kumar, however, has disputed the disciplinary proceedings and alleged that they were part of a coordinated attempt to victimise him for his role as a prosecution witness in the custodial death case. In his representation to the Governor, he alleged that he was transferred from Police Station Chopal to Police Station Nankhari on June 6, 2026, without joining time and in violation of the transfer policy and procedure. He claimed that when he approached Shimla Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh on June 9 seeking reconsideration on humanitarian grounds, citing the specialised medical care required for his son suffering from cerebral palsy, he was allegedly subjected to derogatory language and intimidation in the presence of other officers.

The constable also questioned the appointment of Additional Superintendent of Police Mehar Panwar as the inquiry officer, alleging that the officer had himself been a witness to the incident involving his alleged humiliation by the SP. He further claimed that he was denied access to important documents, including the complaint attributed to him, and that the examination of witnesses during the departmental inquiry was conducted without giving him adequate opportunity to defend himself. Kumar has also alleged that his request for a change of inquiry officer was rejected without a reasoned order and that the proceedings were being conducted in a manner prejudicial to his defence.

The police, however, maintain that the departmental inquiry was initiated after Kumar allegedly made misleading representations to higher authorities, failed to follow established departmental channels and repeatedly avoided inquiry proceedings despite notices being served through various means. The dispute also involves allegations of unequal treatment within the police department. In his representation, Kumar claimed that a separate departmental inquiry initiated against him following the 2017 custodial death case had remained pending for nearly nine years, affecting his service benefits and annual increments. He alleged that police personnel convicted in the custodial murder case continued to remain on departmental rolls despite their convictions and imprisonment.

The controversy is linked to the custodial death of Suraj Singh, who died in police custody on July 18, 2017, while being investigated in connection with the rape and murder of a minor girl in Kotkhai. The case triggered widespread public outrage and was subsequently investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Constable Dinesh Kumar, who was posted at Kotkhai police station at the time, became a key prosecution witness in the custodial death case. His testimony formed part of the prosecution proceedings against police personnel accused in Suraj's death. In January 2025, a CBI court in Chandigarh convicted eight police personnel, including former Inspector General of Police Z.H. Zaidi, in the custodial death case and sentenced them to life imprisonment. Kumar has maintained that the disciplinary action initiated against him is connected to his testimony in the case and has sought protection from alleged retaliatory action, along with an impartial investigation into the conduct of senior police officials. The Governor's assurance of action on his representation and the fresh dismissal notice issued by Shimla Police on the same day have added a new dimension to the controversy, with the constable seeking intervention from the constitutional authority while facing the possibility of dismissal from service. The allegations raised by Kumar and the police's claims regarding misconduct and evasion of inquiry remain contested and are subject to examination by the competent authorities. (ANI)