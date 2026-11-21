A close call between a water tanker and a school bus on a Bengaluru road has sparked a debate over road safety and the responsibility of heavy vehicle drivers. A video recorded on November 18 and shared on Reddit shows a loaded water tanker braking abruptly to avoid colliding with a school bus that was turning across its path. The footage has drawn attention to the risks posed by heavy vehicles on city roads and the importance of cautious driving to prevent accidents.

The video prompted residents to discuss the incident and question the driving decisions of both vehicle operators. While some users criticised water tanker drivers for posing a recurring threat to commuters, others argued that the school bus driver had made a risky turn without yielding to approaching traffic. However, it has not been clarified whether schoolchildren were present inside the bus at the time of the incident.

Bengaluru Water Tanker And School Bus Narrowly Avoid Collision

The footage shows a loaded water tanker approaching a road junction when a school bus suddenly turns across its path. The tanker driver is seen applying the brakes abruptly to avoid hitting the bus, resulting in a close call.

The incident has raised concerns about the dangers of sudden turns and the challenges faced by heavy vehicle drivers in Bengaluru's busy traffic. The presence of a school bus in the footage has also prompted discussions about the responsibility of drivers operating vehicles used to transport students. However, the video does not establish whether any children were on board.

Killer machine water tankerby u/Puzzleheaded_Ad_5364 in Bengaluru

Social Media Reactions: Who Was At Fault?

The video received mixed reactions on Reddit, with users debating whether the tanker driver or the school bus driver was responsible for the incident.

Several users pointed out that water tankers are heavy vehicles and cannot come to a sudden stop as easily as smaller vehicles. Others criticised the school bus driver for making a turn without properly assessing the oncoming traffic.

One user commented: "Water tankers are heavy vehicles, they can't slow down that fast. And bus driver should have knownthat. It's the bus driver's fault here, he just turned without thinking. Get that bus driver arrested first."

Commentby u/Puzzleheaded_Ad_5364 from discussion in Bengaluru

Another user wrote: "Yeah bus driver driving as if he's on a two wheeler. Cutting corners."

Commentby u/Puzzleheaded_Ad_5364 from discussion in Bengaluru

A third user commented: "The school bus driver shouldn't drive a bus carrying children again. What an irresponsible idiot! "

Commentby u/Puzzleheaded_Ad_5364 from discussion in Bengaluru

Why Water Tankers Need More Stopping Distance?

The incident has also drawn attention to the challenges involved in stopping heavily loaded water tankers. Unlike smaller vehicles, heavy tankers generally require more distance to slow down and come to a complete stop. The stopping distance depends on factors such as vehicle speed, load, road conditions and braking performance.

Some Reddit users also discussed the impact of liquid movement inside tanker vehicles. In tanks without internal baffles, water can surge forward during sudden braking, potentially affecting vehicle stability and making emergency manoeuvres more challenging.

Bengaluru Residents Raise Road Safety Concerns

The near-miss incident has once again brought road safety in Bengaluru into focus. Private water tankers frequently operate on the city's busy roads, sharing space with cars, two-wheelers, buses and pedestrians.

The incident has also highlighted the importance of responsible driving, particularly for operators of heavy commercial vehicles and school buses. Drivers need to assess traffic conditions carefully, maintain safe distances and avoid sudden manoeuvres that could put other road users at risk.

The video continues to fuel discussions about heavy vehicle safety, school bus driver responsibility and the need for greater caution on Bengaluru roads.