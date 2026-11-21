MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shanghai, China, Nov. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INNOVATECH (Shanghai Innovatech Information Technology Co., Ltd.) is set to showcase its AI-powered Motion Tracking System at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), highlighting its latest advancements in computer vision and intelligent interaction technologies. The demonstration will present how AI vision can transform human movement into real-time digital experiences, opening up new possibilities for smart hardware and industry applications.









Making Human Movement Visible with AI Vision

At the core of the demonstration is an AI-powered computer vision system designed to capture, recognize, and analyze human movements in real time. Using camera-based visual input and AI algorithms, the system enables three key capabilities: human detection, skeletal keypoint detection, and real-time motion tracking.

The system first identifies individuals within the camera frame, then detects and connects key body points to generate a skeletal representation of human posture. By tracking these keypoints across consecutive video frames, it can continuously analyze changes in body position and movement patterns.

The processed motion data is translated into intuitive visualizations and displayed on large screens, allowing users to see their movements reflected digitally in real time. Demonstration scenarios include common physical activities such as squats, vertical jumps, and high knees, showcasing the system's ability to recognize and visualize different human movements.

Combining real-time processing, accurate motion recognition, and stable tracking capabilities, the solution provides a flexible technical foundation for interactive applications.

Enabling Applications Across Multiple Industries

INNOVATECH's AI Motion Tracking System is designed to support a broad range of applications, extending beyond traditional visual demonstrations.



Digital Sports: Enables motion visualization and interactive digital sports experiences, creating more engaging ways for users to participate in physical activities.

AI-Powered Fitness: Supports interactive fitness experiences through real-time motion recognition and visualization, offering opportunities for intelligent fitness products and services.

Virtual Avatars: Enables the integration of human pose data with virtual character animation, connecting physical movements with digital content. Industrial Safety: Provides human pose recognition and movement analysis capabilities that can support workplace safety monitoring and intelligent operations management.

Through these application scenarios, INNOVATECH aims to demonstrate the potential of AI vision technology in connecting physical movements with intelligent digital experiences.

Flexible Collaboration Models for Technology Integration

In addition to showcasing its technical capabilities, INNOVATECH is exploring flexible collaboration opportunities with global partners to accelerate the commercialization of AI vision technologies.

Its collaboration models include:



AI Vision Modules & Edge AI Devices: Integrating AI vision algorithms with hardware and camera systems to deliver deployable edge AI solutions.

Algorithm SDK Licensing: Providing locally deployable SDKs to help partners integrate AI capabilities into their own devices and software products.

API Integration & Algorithm Access: Offering standardized data interfaces for human detection, skeletal keypoints, tracking IDs, and motion analysis. OEM/ODM Joint Product Development: Working with partners on customized hardware and software solutions tailored to specific industry requirements.

These flexible models are designed to support different levels of technical integration, from algorithm licensing to end-to-end product development.

About INNOVATECH

Founded in July 2008 and headquartered in Shanghai, INNOVATECH is a high-tech company offering a diversified portfolio of smart hardware products and technical solutions. With smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches at its core, the company has expanded into next-generation AIoT products, serving multiple sectors including smart wearables, smart energy, smart logistics, smart mobility, and smart payments.

Driven by technological innovation and a commitment to global collaboration, INNOVATECH continues to explore emerging technologies and develop diversified smart hardware solutions for customers worldwide.

At CES, INNOVATECH invites global partners, industry professionals, and technology innovators to discover the possibilities of AI-powered motion tracking and explore new opportunities for intelligent interaction.

INNOVATECH–Making Human Movement Visible. Bringing Interactive Experiences to Life.

CONTACT: Yizhe Feng,...