The searchable online directory provides paid subscribers with a one-stop resource for finding services that expedite immigration, customs, security, baggage handling, and other airport formalities when flying on scheduled airlines.

A searchable directory of VIP airport services at more than 200 airports worldwide lets travelers find meet-and-greet services for scheduled airline flights.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nearly 90% of private jet flyers also fly on scheduled airlines, and Private Jet Card Comparisons is now helping them avoid airport hassles with the launch of its new VIP Airport Services Directory, which covers more than 200 airports worldwide.The searchable online directory gives paid subscribers a one-stop resource for services that expedite immigration, customs, security, baggage handling, and other airport formalities when flying on scheduled airlines.VIP AIRPORT SERVICES DIRECTORYWhile 58% of private jet users cite avoiding crowded airports as a reason they fly privately, scheduled airlines remain an important part of their travel plans, particularly for long-haul international flights."Most private jet travelers also fly commercially, and one of the biggest frustrations is dealing with crowded airports, long lines, and the time it takes to get through immigration, customs, and security," said Doug Gollan, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Private Jet Card Comparisons. "Our new VIP Airport Services Directory helps subscribers find services that can make their airline travel experience faster, easier, and less stressful. It's another way we are adding value to their subscriptions beyond helping them make smarter private aviation decisions."The directory lets subscribers search by airport and find available VIP services, including local meet-and-greet providers, third-party companies serving multiple airports, and services offered directly by airlines to eligible passengers.Depending on the airport and provider, services can include meeting arriving passengers at the aircraft door, greeting departing passengers curbside, assistance with check-in and baggage, and expedited immigration, customs, and security procedures where available.Each listing provides details about available services and a direct link to the provider, enabling subscribers to research options and make arrangements.The VIP Airport Services Directory is included at no additional charge with Private Jet Card Comparisons' $500 annual individual subscription, as well as its Enterprise Direct offering for family offices and wealth advisors and its PJCC for Corporate Flight Departments.INSTANT PRIVATE JET CHARTER PRICINGThe VIP Airport Services Directory follows last month's launch of Jet Warrior Trip Pricer, another digital tool designed to save subscribers time and reduce the friction of booking private jet flights.Jet Warrior Trip Pricer enables users to compare flight pricing across more than 500 guaranteed-rate jet card, charter, and fractional ownership programs from over 80 providers in seconds.The tool addresses three common needs among private aviation consumers.- First, subscribers can benchmark quotes from their existing charter brokers or operators without soliciting additional quotes from companies they have no intention of using, creating a workflow of follow-up emails, text messages, and phone calls.- Second, they can compare current program flight pricing before renewing their jet cards or memberships, saving time for both consumers and providers.- Third, they can evaluate whether guaranteed-rate programs make financial sense based on their anticipated flying.Jet Warrior Trip Pricer complements PJCC's Decider Custom Analysis, which provides detailed, customized comparisons of programs that best match each subscriber's flying needs and preferences."80% of private jet flyers are happy with their current providers. They aren't necessarily looking to switch, but they want a quick sanity check to make sure they are getting competitive pricing from programs that have similar attributes," Gollan said. "Jet Warrior Trip Pricer gives them that answer in seconds. For the 20% considering a change or looking for supplemental lift solutions, our Decider Custom Analysis provides a much deeper comparison. Now, with the VIP Airport Services Directory, we're also helping subscribers when they fly on scheduled airlines."MORE RESOURCES FOR PRIVATE AVIATION CONSUMERSIn addition to the new directory, Jet Warrior Trip Pricer, and Decider Custom Analysis, paid PJCC subscribers receive access to a Fast News Recap covering the latest private aviation developments, exclusive Premium Content, and a Tips & Tricks channel offering practical guidance on private aviation ownership, membership, and charter options.The VIP Airport Services Directory is available immediately to paid subscribers. Learn about subscribing.ABOUT PRIVATE JET CARD COMPARISONSPrivate Jet Card Comparisons is an independent buyer's guide to private aviation, helping consumers compare jet cards, memberships, fractional ownership, and charter options. Since its launch in 2017, it has helped over 8,000 subscribers. Its research covers more than 80 providers and 500+ program options, including detailed comparisons of pricing, policies, restrictions, and benefits. The company does not sell flights, accept referral fees from providers, or sell subscriber contact information. Founder and Editor-in-Chief Doug Gollan has been recognized by Robb Report as a Master of Luxury for Private Aviation.

Doug Gollan

Forbes/Private Jet Card Comparisons

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New VIP Airport Directory Helps Business and Premium Travelers Bypass Airport Customs, Immigration, Security Lines News Provided By Private Jet Card Comparisons November 21, 2026, 16:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry...



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