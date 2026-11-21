MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 21 (IANS) The Gujarat unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold simultaneous New Year gatherings across all 182 Assembly constituencies on Sunday, with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other senior party leaders scheduled to address workers and supporters virtually.

The 'Nutana Varsh Sneha Milan Samaroh' will be organised at 4 p.m. on Sunday, with Chief Minister Patel, State BJP In-charge Tarun Chugh, State party President Jagdish Vishwakarma, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and State Organisation General Secretary Ratnakar addressing gatherings across the state through virtual platforms.

According to party leaders, the events will bring together party workers, office-bearers, leaders and well-wishers in all 182 constituencies to mark the New Year and exchange greetings.

State government Ministers, BJP office-bearers, Members of Parliament, MLAs and other senior party functionaries will attend the programmes organised in their respective constituencies.

The party has also linked this year's New Year celebrations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years in public life, highlighting his tenure in positions of public leadership as being marked by service, dedication and good governance.

Sources noted that the milestone would be recalled during the gatherings, with the party seeking to reinforce its commitment to service, dedication and nation-building.

It also credited PM Modi's leadership and public welfare initiatives with bringing positive changes to the lives of millions of families.

Referring to development, good governance and public service as the guiding principles of his leadership, they said that "these had provided a new direction to the country's progress".

The simultaneous programmes will be held across Gujarat's entire Assembly constituency network, allowing the party's senior leadership to connect with workers and supporters in different parts of the state through virtual addresses.